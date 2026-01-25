8 Iconic Denver Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Many regions, states, and cities have food items that are highly specific to that area, and often held near and dear to their citizens' hearts. Some dishes are recognizable around the globe — Chicago deep dish, Philly cheesesteaks, and Louisiana gumbo are all great examples. On the flip side, countless hyper-regional plates are known mostly to locals and travelers who happen to pass through. It wouldn't be unreasonable for someone born and raised in California to be unfamiliar with the incredible Iowan Scotcheroo, or for a Hawaiian to be baffled when asked their thoughts on Boston brown bread. The food scene in Denver, Colorado, generally falls into the latter category.

People who've never lived or spent much time in Colorado may be hard-pressed if asked to think of "classic Denver dishes." The Denver omelet and green chile may come to mind, or perhaps the fabled Rocky Mountain oysters, but the Mile High City actually has plenty of lesser-known plates that deserve a moment in the spotlight. Several, like fried tacos and sugar steak, originated right in Denver and its surrounding suburbs. Others' roots stretch far away and, in some cases, date back centuries, but have become so intertwined with the city's culinary landscape and history that they're widely recognized as classic D-Town dishes.

Colorado's history and ties to the railroad and mining industries play a starring role in the story of some of Denver's most recognizable dishes, and the influence of the city's sizable Latino community is easily perceptible in its dining and home cooking scene. From the ordinary-but-tasty to the outright bizarre, soldier on to find out which iconic Denver dishes you need to try on your next visit.