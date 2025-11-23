10 Breakfast Chains Serving The Best Bacon

It's always a glorious day when the topic is bacon. Thin, thick, or center-cut, it doesn't matter — when it's cooked well, this wonderful treat from the meat gods is something that shouldn't be taken for granted. Whether it be on its own or sprinkled atop another dish, a bite containing bacon has the potential to elevate your entire meal — or even your whole day. On the flip-side, biting into a limp, overly greasy slice can override your entire dining experience, and cast a dark cloud over the whole ordeal.

So today, it's time to celebrate the best of the best, and give credit to the breakfast chains out there that have recognized the importance of getting this beloved hunk of meat right. The list below contains a nice mix of old breakfast chain classics, as well as exciting up-and-comers that are taking full advantage of people's desire for an excellent meal to start their day. Sure, you can find ways to add more flavor to your bacon at home, but why not let the pros handle it? After all, there's a reason bacon tastes so much better at restaurants — especially at these breakfast establishments.