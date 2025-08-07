10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making BLT Sandwiches

When the idea of actually cooking dinner seems like an impossible task, but you don't want to spend money on takeout, and you want a meal that tastes more homemade than a frozen meal, a BLT is the way to go. Sure, you have to toast the bread and cook the bacon, but otherwise, it's an incredibly simple meal to make. In fact, there's a good chance that you already have everything you need to make a good BLT in your kitchen right now. But just because it's an especially simple dish doesn't mean that there aren't mistakes you can make while you're constructing your BLT.

A good BLT sandwich is a beautiful thing to behold, which is why we're detailing some of the most common mistakes people make when trying to assemble this kind of sandwich. By avoiding these mistakes, you can feel confident that your BLT will always come out tasting incredible. Opting for an easy, lazy dinner has never tasted so good.