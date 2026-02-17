9 Struggling Chain Restaurants That Came Back From Near Extinction

You may have noticed in the past several years that countless chain restaurants seem to be struggling or even closing altogether. This can be attributed to several different factors, including rising food prices, which forces restaurants to raise their prices in turn. As restaurant prices continue to rise, more and more people have started to embrace cooking at home for more budget-friendly meals. As long as food continues to get more expensive, we'll probably see restaurants continuing to struggle with this new economic reality.

However, in spite of these issues, some once-struggling restaurants are coming back from near extinction — and, often, changing how their businesses are run in the process. We're going to take a closer look at several different chains that, until recently, were not doing well but have managed to pull back from the brink (at least for now). It's not clear what the future holds for your favorite chain restaurants, but for the time being, it looks like these spots are making a comeback.