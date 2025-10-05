9 Restaurant Chains That Went Bankrupt In 2025

American businesses are struggling right now. According to S&P Global, in July 2025, more than 70 major public and private companies filed for bankruptcy. That's the highest monthly total since 2020. The financial difficulties seem to span across industries, from healthcare companies to food distributors to clothing retailers. But arguably, the restaurant industry is among the worst hit.

As you'll see from reading through the list below, issues like COVID-19 closures, a cost-of-living crisis, and rising labor costs have left many once-popular restaurant chains with little option but to file for either Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The former allows companies to continue operating, with a chance to restructure and save the business, while the latter usually involves shuttering completely in a bid to pay off debts.

From barbecue chains to Mexican restaurants to Italian favorites, many restaurants were faced with the excruciating decision of filing for bankruptcy this year. Keep reading to learn more about which chains have shut for good, and which ones are still fighting for a place in the restaurant industry.