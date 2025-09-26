This Greek Restaurant Chain Everyone Loves For Its Bottomless Mimosas Has Filed For Bankruptcy

While many of America's largest restaurant chains have managed to stay afloat in today's lean economic times, some smaller chains have not been as fortunate, including Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine. On September 19, the Northern California-based chain filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning customers may never taste its bottomless mimosas, falafel, spanakopita, and gyro pitas ever again.

The two types of bankruptcy restaurants are most likely to file are Chapter 11 and Chapter 7, and unfortunately, the latter means that Opa!'s assets will be liquidated and all remaining locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Walnut Creek have been closed permanently. Chapter 7 is filed when a company cannot repay its debts to creditors without selling most of its property. Filing documents reveal that the company owns between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets, but its total debt is also within the same range.

According to USA Today, Opa! CEO Molly Adams wrote in a court document, "It is desirable and in the best interests of the company, its creditors, and other parties in interest that a petition be filed by the company seeking relief under the provisions of Chapter 7". Opa! opened its first location in San Jose in 2008. The Greek cuisine purveyor operated seven stores at its peak, but closed its original location in February 2025, signifying poor things to come. With little chance of regaining its financial bearings, Opa! likely won't join the ranks of restaurant chains that survived bankruptcy.