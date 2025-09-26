This Greek Restaurant Chain Everyone Loves For Its Bottomless Mimosas Has Filed For Bankruptcy
While many of America's largest restaurant chains have managed to stay afloat in today's lean economic times, some smaller chains have not been as fortunate, including Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine. On September 19, the Northern California-based chain filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning customers may never taste its bottomless mimosas, falafel, spanakopita, and gyro pitas ever again.
The two types of bankruptcy restaurants are most likely to file are Chapter 11 and Chapter 7, and unfortunately, the latter means that Opa!'s assets will be liquidated and all remaining locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Walnut Creek have been closed permanently. Chapter 7 is filed when a company cannot repay its debts to creditors without selling most of its property. Filing documents reveal that the company owns between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets, but its total debt is also within the same range.
According to USA Today, Opa! CEO Molly Adams wrote in a court document, "It is desirable and in the best interests of the company, its creditors, and other parties in interest that a petition be filed by the company seeking relief under the provisions of Chapter 7". Opa! opened its first location in San Jose in 2008. The Greek cuisine purveyor operated seven stores at its peak, but closed its original location in February 2025, signifying poor things to come. With little chance of regaining its financial bearings, Opa! likely won't join the ranks of restaurant chains that survived bankruptcy.
Opa! may have been small, but had plenty of fans across California
Non-Californians may have never heard of Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine, but after 17 years in business, the chain has gained regulars who are sad to see it go. When its Campbell and Santa Clara locations closed earlier this year, residents took to Facebook with comments like "Nooooo!!!! Opa was such a good spot!!!!" and "Would have loved to go one last time for that Fiery Feta." Another customer added, "I never thought that the food there was the best ... BUT, the patio location, the ambiance, and the service were always so amazing!"
Other internet buzz about Opa! is a bit more mixed. One user on Reddit said, "They went downhill pretty fast. A shame because they used to be our favorite place." Another commenter concurred, writing, "I remember eating there in 2009 at the original Willow Glen location ... It was my favorite restaurant, the food was absolutely amazing. Had my last experience in 2021, it was already bad by then."
Regardless of the mixed feedback, the weekend brunch and bottomless mimosas were a big draw for the eatery. Customers could choose between traditional, peach, or berry mimosas and get unlimited refills. Opa! also offered brunch dishes like breakfast pitas, Greek steak chilaquiles, and Spartan eggs Benedict. It's too bad that fans will have to find another brunch spot for the foreseeable future, or whip up mimosas for a crowd at home.