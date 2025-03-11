The Worst Store-Bought Wing Sauce Is Made By A Struggling Chain Restaurant

Who doesn't love a good chicken wing? Whether you make your own crispy wings, fresh and piping hot at home, or go out to buy some from your favorite store or restaurant, one thing is certain: you gotta have the right sauce. These days, the shelves at any local grocer are loaded up with so many wing sauces that decision paralysis will quickly descend on any unwitting shopper. Lucky for you, we at Tasting Table have done some of the legwork and created a list of 15 store-bought wing sauces, ranked from worst to best. And at the bottom of our list by a long shot, we have Hooters with their medium wing sauce.

Hooters is reportedly getting ready to file for bankruptcy, and tragically, this wing sauce won't be keeping it afloat. Everything from the texture to the flavor falls flat, leaving it seriously struggling to put up even a ghost of a fight against heavy hitters like Sweet Baby Ray's, Frank's RedHot, or our top pick, Cholula. Hooters isn't exactly known for its wings, unlike Wing Stop (which also ranked much higher on our list), so maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that its mass produced sauce was the worst store-bought wing sauce we tried.