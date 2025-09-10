Boston Market Has Shrunk To Just A Handful Of States. What Happened?

For children of the 90s Boston Market always seemed like a beacon of homestyle cooking amid a sea of cheap burgers, but that reputation hasn't saved the chain from collapsing in recent years. Founded in 1985 as Boston Chicken in the Massachusetts village of Newtonville, the restaurant was imagined as a healthy, higher-end alternative to normal fast food. In some ways it was on the leading edge of "fast casual" dining, offering something closer to home cooked food but with the speed and prices of fast food. After exploding during the 1990s Boston Market peaked at around 1,200 locations nationwide, which is why it's so shocking to find out that there are only 16ish locations left. Maybe.

The reason for the confusion is because Boston Market is in such dire straits, even its location finder on its website isn't working anymore. Search for one near you and you'll get a list of stores which have all been permanently shuttered. But that mismanagement hints at what killed Boston Market: massive corporate mismanagement.

Despite struggling for years the chain was purchased by a new owner Jay Pandya in 2020, when it still had over 300 locations. The next year Boston Market began rapidly expanding and experimenting with new menu items, but things went south quickly. Within a year of the sale employees and vendors of Boston Market began suing the company for unpaid wages and bills. Things got so bad New Jersey actually closed Boston Market locations over worker's rights violations.