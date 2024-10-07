Our Absolute Favorite Fast Food Mac And Cheese Comes With A Spicy Kick
Noodles & Company's Buffalo Chicken Mac landed on the top of our list of fast food mac and cheese orders for good reason. This isn't your standard macaroni and cheese recipe. Noodles & Company's dish is made with elbow macaroni slathered in cream, cheddar, and jack cheese, crowned with grilled chicken and a garnish of green onions to keep flavors fresh. Parmesan cheese adds another jewel in the crown of this recipe, offering a tangy sharpness that is seldom found in mac and cheese recipes and most certainly deserves more attention.
For lovers of meals that offer a bit of heat, this order comes topped with hot sauce for a creamy, spicy mac and cheese that is not to be slept on. Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce lends the punchy kick to Noodles & Company Buffalo Chicken Mac, and thanks to the added protein that the chicken provides, one order of this mac and cheese will keep diners satisfied until the next meal time.
It isn't often a quick meal tastes this good
While a cheesy dish of noodles might sound like a decadent endeavor, the crisp freshness of chopped scallions helps add texture to keep this balanced order of mac and cheese. The result of this mouthwatering assembly of ingredients makes for a gooey, creamy meal that offers just enough spice to keep the dish interesting without leaving eaters feeling like they need to guzzle milk after cleaning their plates. In fact, our taste tasters claimed the dish was close to perfect.
You can replicate a buffalo chicken mac for yourself at home, as plenty of copycat recipes have popped up online, but the ease and convenience of grabbing this dish from a Noodles & Company is nearly as tempting as the meal itself. If you do decide to make the spicy mac and cheese in your own kitchen, be sure to include three different types of cheeses, hot sauce to your liking, and rotisserie-roasted chicken. Then you should have a creamy serving of noodles that can strongly compete with the deliciousness that is served at Noodles & Company.