Our Absolute Favorite Fast Food Mac And Cheese Comes With A Spicy Kick

Noodles & Company's Buffalo Chicken Mac landed on the top of our list of fast food mac and cheese orders for good reason. This isn't your standard macaroni and cheese recipe. Noodles & Company's dish is made with elbow macaroni slathered in cream, cheddar, and jack cheese, crowned with grilled chicken and a garnish of green onions to keep flavors fresh. Parmesan cheese adds another jewel in the crown of this recipe, offering a tangy sharpness that is seldom found in mac and cheese recipes and most certainly deserves more attention.

For lovers of meals that offer a bit of heat, this order comes topped with hot sauce for a creamy, spicy mac and cheese that is not to be slept on. Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce lends the punchy kick to Noodles & Company Buffalo Chicken Mac, and thanks to the added protein that the chicken provides, one order of this mac and cheese will keep diners satisfied until the next meal time.