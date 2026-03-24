11 Restaurant Chains Serving Easter Brunch This Year

Easter brunch should be a festive, comforting meal that allows you and your family to relax and socialize ahead of a more formal Easter dinner. After Easter eggs are hunted and the contents of Easter baskets explored, sitting down for a hearty meal will give you the fuel you need for the rest of the day's activities. The best Easter brunch menus include a combo of family-friendly favorites, sweet and savory dishes, and palate-inspiring fare, such as fluffy pancakes and waffles, veggie and cheese quiche, and seasoned breakfast potatoes.

Making all of the food needed for such a big holiday meal can be quite the undertaking, especially if you have a lot of other tasks on your to-do list for the day. Luckily, some of the best sit-down breakfast chain restaurants are also known for their superb brunch offerings. Whether you're too busy to cook, don't want to deal with the pre- or post-meal cleanup, or have family visiting and want to show them a good time, dining out for Easter brunch is a fun, convenient, and delicious way to celebrate the holiday. Here is our list of 11 popular restaurant chains across the U.S. that will be serving Easter brunch on April 5, 2026.