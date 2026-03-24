11 Restaurant Chains Serving Easter Brunch This Year
Easter brunch should be a festive, comforting meal that allows you and your family to relax and socialize ahead of a more formal Easter dinner. After Easter eggs are hunted and the contents of Easter baskets explored, sitting down for a hearty meal will give you the fuel you need for the rest of the day's activities. The best Easter brunch menus include a combo of family-friendly favorites, sweet and savory dishes, and palate-inspiring fare, such as fluffy pancakes and waffles, veggie and cheese quiche, and seasoned breakfast potatoes.
Making all of the food needed for such a big holiday meal can be quite the undertaking, especially if you have a lot of other tasks on your to-do list for the day. Luckily, some of the best sit-down breakfast chain restaurants are also known for their superb brunch offerings. Whether you're too busy to cook, don't want to deal with the pre- or post-meal cleanup, or have family visiting and want to show them a good time, dining out for Easter brunch is a fun, convenient, and delicious way to celebrate the holiday. Here is our list of 11 popular restaurant chains across the U.S. that will be serving Easter brunch on April 5, 2026.
Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner first opened in 1995, and now boasts 169 locations in 14 states. Known for its expansive, all-day breakfast menu and relaxed, family-friendly vibe, it also hosts an Easter brunch featuring old-fashioned glazed ham, slow-roasted prime rib, bacon avocado benedict, and more. Local restaurants will be serving breakfast and brunch favorites all day long on Easter Sunday, and classic Easter dinners starting at 12:00 p.m.. You can also order carryout and delivery.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Eddie V's Prime Seafood is Olive Garden's sister restaurant, offering a luxury seafood experience. You can enjoy a high-end, two-course prix fixe brunch on Easter Sunday until 2:00 p.m. Entrée options include a choice of Norwegian smoked salmon, lobster bisque, or Caesar salad along with lobster quiche Florentine, pan-seared steak and frittata, or chilled colossal crab and avocado toast. Eddie V's has 31 locations across 15 states and reservations are recommended.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Each of Cracker Barrel's approximately 660 locations in 44 states will be open on Easter Sunday. The restaurants offer convenient, heat-and-serve meals and Hot and Ready Family Dinners that you can order ahead of time and serve at home on Easter, as well as a traditional ham and turkey Easter meal starting at 11:00 a.m.. You can also try out all of the best Spring menu items Cracker Barrel has to offer.
Golden Corral
Though Golden Corral started as a steakhouse, it's now known as one of the best buffet chains in the U.S. with over 351 locations nationwide. This Easter Sunday, it offers an Endless Easter Buffet featuring its signature carved glazed ham and classic buffet favorites. It also offers Easter meals to-go that include either glazed ham or fried chicken along with mashed potatoes and gravy, yeast rolls, two side dishes, and a whole cake or pie.
Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen
Bob Evans is a homestyle restaurant chain with a famous breakfast that fans desperately try (and fail) to copy. Get the real deal this Easter Sunday at the restaurant's seasonal family brunch. All of the chain's nearly 500 locations in 18 states will be open for Easter brunch and dinner, as well as carry out and to-go meals. Its Easter brunch features classic breakfast items like pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits, fresh fruit, and more.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Whether you eat steak regularly or save it for special occasions, you probably appreciate that the strict quality standards at Ruth's Chris Steak House mean that you're guaranteed an amazing meal each and every time. The famous restaurant is offering an award-winning Easter dinner menu all day on Easter Sunday. You can choose from USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, and classic appetizers and sides. With over 150 locations worldwide, it should be easy to find one near you.
Seasons 52
Seasons 52 is an upscale brunch spot that specializes in fresh, seasonal dishes. Its Easter brunch promises to be elegant and sophisticated, with honey-glazed spiral ham and wood-grilled shrimp and grits on the menu. Although Seasons 52 is expected to close some locations in 2026, it still has 45 locations across the U.S. serving Easter brunch from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2026. Reservations are recommended.
The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille is not only the absolute best steakhouse chain in the U.S., but also a great place to celebrate a special holiday. Its elegant ambience, world-class service, and mouth-watering menu make it a standout among these other brunch options. On Easter Sunday, the restaurant will offer a two-course, chef-created prix fixe menu served with classic brunch cocktails and champagne. Capital Grill has 76 locations across 30 U.S. states and Washington, D.C..
Kona Grill
Kona Grill is a classic American grill and scratch kitchen offering hearty fare like steak and fresh sushi and seafood. Its seasonal happenings include Easter brunch, lunch, and dinner served in a casual yet polished atmosphere. The chain's 23 locations will have some elevated comfort classics on the brunch menu, including The Pancake, which is topped with berries and whipped cream, as well as a Breakfast Burger with bacon, egg, and all the fixings.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar might be one of the best chain steakhouses for a burger, but the restaurant is also known for its seafood, wine selection, and of course, its quality cuts of steak. Its 67 locations across the U.S. will be offering a two-course Easter weekend brunch menu featuring your choice of shellfish Louie salad, steamed ginger sea bass, a sliced tenderloin and French onion frittata, or a create your own surf and turf special.
Shoney's
Shoney's is a popular 78-year-old breakfast chain that still operates 49 locations across 11 states. Its Easter Feast Fresh Food Bar is a dine-in or to-go option that features meatloaf, turkey and dressing, lemon pepper chicken, orange chicken, pot roast, and fried chicken, dish, and shrimp along with the chain's famous soup, salad, fruit, and hot veggie bar. The buffet-style brunch starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes all day.