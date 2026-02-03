The Bob Evans Breakfast That Fans Desperately Try And Fail To Copy
Bob Evans is a decades-old, Ohio-founded restaurant chain known for its breakfast menu, which is chock full of all-American-classics as well as over-the-top options like its griddle stacker and cinnamon roll French toast. But you especially can't forget about Bob Evans' sausage gravy and biscuits, which fans across social media have long raved over.
"Best sausage gravy and biscuits," wrote someone on Tripadvisor following a meal at Bob Evans. Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook, one person said that their homemade sausage gravy and biscuits didn't rival Bob Evans', and another agreed that the chain's version was their favorite — noting that they "never order it anywhere else because it disappoints."
Many have even tried to replicate the remodeled homestyle restaurant chain's dish at home. However, as one Reddit thread makes clear, that's a lot easier said than done. "When I make it at home using their sausage and their recommended recipe, it's always whiter and thicker," one person shared.
Why can't fans make Bob Evans' sausage gravy and biscuits at home?
After one Reddit user shared their struggle of making Bob Evans' sausage gravy and biscuits at home, several others offered suspicions as to why. "You aren't browning your sausage enough before you make the gravy," one person suggested. Another told the original poster to make sure they're "scraping the bottom of the pan to get up the bits for flavor and color." A couple of others suggested adding a dash of Worcestershire sauce to the gravy.
While there are plenty of recipes online for Bob Evans' sausage gravy and biscuits online, fans of the dish claim that none of them are as good as what's served in the restaurant. "[I] have never been able to get it right," complained someone in another Reddit thread. If you are a fan of sausage gravy and biscuits in general, you should know that you don't have to make them at home. It's a staple item on American breakfast menus — even Cracker Barrel offers a similar dish.
While Bob Evans has promised not to raise its prices on eggs, it's believed that Cracker Barrel offers better value for its breakfast. But it's up to you to determine which chain makes the better biscuits and gravy. If you fall in line with what fans on social media say, it may just be worth a visit to your local Bob Evans whenever the craving hits.