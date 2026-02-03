The Bob Evans Breakfast That Fans Desperately Try And Fail To Copy

Bob Evans is a decades-old, Ohio-founded restaurant chain known for its breakfast menu, which is chock full of all-American-classics as well as over-the-top options like its griddle stacker and cinnamon roll French toast. But you especially can't forget about Bob Evans' sausage gravy and biscuits, which fans across social media have long raved over.

"Best sausage gravy and biscuits," wrote someone on Tripadvisor following a meal at Bob Evans. Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook, one person said that their homemade sausage gravy and biscuits didn't rival Bob Evans', and another agreed that the chain's version was their favorite — noting that they "never order it anywhere else because it disappoints."

Many have even tried to replicate the remodeled homestyle restaurant chain's dish at home. However, as one Reddit thread makes clear, that's a lot easier said than done. "When I make it at home using their sausage and their recommended recipe, it's always whiter and thicker," one person shared.