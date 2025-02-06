The Chain Restaurant That Promises Not To Charge Extra For Eggs
There's a new reason to love Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This popular restaurant chain, known for its funky antiques, wooden rocking chairs, and country stores filled with everything from clothing to retro candy, packs in diners who are looking for good food and value pricing (in fact, Cracker Barrel beat Bob Evans for both portion size and charm). Cracker Barrel's down-home atmosphere and Southern hospitality reflect its Tennessee origins, although these days you'll find more Cracker Barrels in Florida — 60, to be exact — than its home state, which has 51 restaurants, according to ScrapeHero.
Today, just days after Waffle House announced a price increase for eggs, Cracker Barrel declared that it has no plans to impose a surcharge on eggs, despite the ongoing egg price surge we've all experienced. The restaurant chain's spokesperson told FSR, "[C]ountry hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast — and that means not charging extra for eggs." This is good news for egg lovers across the United States. With over 660 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 U.S. states and territories to choose from, you can take advantage of this surcharge-free egg deal from coast to coast.
More ways to save at Cracker Barrel
Savvy Cracker Barrel customers watch for special promotions, which are available to all diners, not just Cracker Barrel Rewards members — though you can save even more by joining Cracker Barrel Rewards. You'll accumulate pegs (points, named for the restaurant chain's iconic peg game) that you can exchange for rewards. And from February 6 to 12, 2025, the restaurant is offering double pegs on all egg dishes.
Members also receive special promotion deals, sweepstakes offers, and welcome, birthday, and surprise rewards (conditions apply). Cracker Barrel's kids' menu offers good value and enough choices to please the most selective child. Your children can play the peg game instead of kicking the back of your seat while waiting in the drive-thru line, and your family will enjoy friendly table service instead of having to clean up bags and French fry pieces at home.
Of course, if you really want to eat your Cracker Barrel meal at home, you can do that, too. Cracker Barrel offers curbside and in-store pickup. Just order online or via Cracker Barrel's mobile app, drive to your local Cracker Barrel, and grab your meal.