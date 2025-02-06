The Chain Restaurant That Promises Not To Charge Extra For Eggs

There's a new reason to love Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This popular restaurant chain, known for its funky antiques, wooden rocking chairs, and country stores filled with everything from clothing to retro candy, packs in diners who are looking for good food and value pricing (in fact, Cracker Barrel beat Bob Evans for both portion size and charm). Cracker Barrel's down-home atmosphere and Southern hospitality reflect its Tennessee origins, although these days you'll find more Cracker Barrels in Florida — 60, to be exact — than its home state, which has 51 restaurants, according to ScrapeHero.

Advertisement

Today, just days after Waffle House announced a price increase for eggs, Cracker Barrel declared that it has no plans to impose a surcharge on eggs, despite the ongoing egg price surge we've all experienced. The restaurant chain's spokesperson told FSR, "[C]ountry hospitality is as important to us as a hearty breakfast — and that means not charging extra for eggs." This is good news for egg lovers across the United States. With over 660 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 U.S. states and territories to choose from, you can take advantage of this surcharge-free egg deal from coast to coast.