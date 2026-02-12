The Best (And Worst) Of Cracker Barrel's 2026 Spring Menu
Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, but Cracker Barrel has already rolled out a menu conjuring thoughts of fresh flowers and warm weather. The restaurant known for homestyle cooking is kicking off 2026, leaning into comfort favorites with a lineup that draws on holiday classics and those sweet treats everyone hopes to find in their Easter basket. The new menu is equal parts nostalgia and new, with several fan favorites returning alongside a few first timers.
Headlining the classics are the Ham Dinner, available in either sugar-cured or country style, the revamped Smoky Southern Salmon, and the classic Fried Catfish, along with the Carrot Cake. For anyone looking to try something new, Cracker Barrel is rolling out two scrambles: the Farmhouse Scramble and the Garden Scramble. Toss in an updated take on the Hushpuppy Dippers, a Strawberry French Toast Bake, and a Strawberry Peach Lemonade that are back again for a spring fling, and there's no shortage of offerings on the Spring Menu.
Cracker Barrel invited Tasting Table to try the full selection just after it was released. With so many options to choose from, ranking them all would be a tall task, so instead, we created a list of items to order and avoid to help you decide what to get next time you need some comfort food.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
Cracker Barrel hosted this experience at my local restaurant, so I was able to try everything on the new menu and then some. Once the food arrived at my table, I snapped some photos before diving in. I took a few bites of each meal and evaluated the food based on taste, texture, appearance, and aroma. Like any review, the final thoughts are subjective. Cracker Barrel covered the cost of the meal.
Both the Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes and the Strawberry French Toast Bake are returning items, so I went with the French toast because I've reviewed the pancakes in the past. (They were good.) The rest of the items I ordered with sides recommended by my server. While I won't be reviewing the sides in-depth, I will offer suggestions on which sides to pair with which meals for the best possible dining experience.
Order: The Farmhouse Scramble
The first dish to arrive at the six-person table I alone occupied for this review was the Farmhouse Scramble. Bacon, sugar ham, peppers, onions, Colby cheese, diced tomatoes, and green onions are layered atop scrambled eggs, then drizzled with a sweet & spicy maple syrup. I chose a side of cheesy hashbrowns and cinnamon apples for this one and would recommend it again.
Scrambles are rarely my go-to breakfast order (more on that in a bit), but this one surprised me. There's no shortage of moist ham and crispy bacon hiding under the melted cheese. The chopped tomatoes and green onions add a nice fresh touch, but the roasted red peppers are the star of this show. They offer a depth of flavor you don't tend to get in typical breakfast fare, and I found myself searching for one to skewer with each forkful.
Despite the generous helping of meat, this dish doesn't feel overly stuffed or heavy. The eggs were fluffy, making it easy to add some to each bite. My only question is what work the sweet and spicy maple syrup does because I hardly noticed it. If that ingredient gives you pause, you won't be missing anything major by requesting it be left to the side, but then again, you may not notice even if it's there.
Avoid: Country or Sugar Ham Dinner
I've written about Cracker Barrel a number of times, and my past reviews have been mixed. This time, though, the Spring Menu delivered, and while I certainly had favorites, the items lower on my list were boring rather than unappetizing. A perfect example is the Sugar Ham Dinner, which I ordered over the Country version.
If you're craving nothing but two slices of ham and a few sides, then this is the dish for you. The ham is thick and fairly moist, though I've had juicier. I ordered broccoli and mac and cheese, and can safely say that the mac and cheese/ham combo remains a winner. The issue here isn't that this meal is bad; it's simply uninteresting. Ham lovers can order The Farmhouse Skillet and enjoy plenty of ham alongside bacon, eggs, and fresh veggies, or they can go the "Star Wars" route and opt for the ham solo. With a menu as large and diverse as Cracker Barrel's, there's hardly a reason to order something as simple as the Ham Dinner.
Order: The Garden Scramble
It's little surprise that the Farmhouse Scramble and the Garden Scramble share many of the same ingredients, with meat being the main differentiator. While the Farmouse piles on the ham and bacon, the Garden Scramble is vegetarian, featuring roasted cremini mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese over three scrambled eggs. The same diced tomatoes and green onions help add some freshness to all of the cooked vegetables.
With the meat gone, the mushrooms do a lot of heavy lifting, adding a rich, earthy flavor while giving you something to chew on. My mushrooms were well-cooked: tender and nowhere near chewy. Once again, the red peppers are a standout, and I enjoyed that the spinach was lightly cooked rather than shrivelled beyond recognition. For anyone looking for a meat-free option or even something that simply feels a little healthier, The Garden Scramble is a great choice. (I won't tell anyone if you add a side of bacon.)
Avoid: Fried Catfish
If you're starting to notice a pattern, I found the breakfast options on the Spring Menu superior to the lunch and dinner fare. Thankfully, at Cracker Barrel, you can get breakfast all day, so you can always order according to your heart, rather than the clock.
The Fried Catfish features two cornmeal-fried, farm-raised catfish fillets with a side of tartar sauce and hushpuppies. In the world of fried fish, catfish is hardly the first I'm ordering. It's a pretty bland fish that offers good-sized filets, but there's not much to get excited about. Unfortunately, Cracker Barrel doesn't do much to spice up this blasé dish. The cornmeal breading is even and thin, but it would benefit from more seasoning and a deeper fry. My filets were well-cooked and moist, but the breading had no real crunch or personality. It was along for the ride when it should have been elevating the dish. There's nothing wrong with the Fried Catfish, but you can do better.
Order: Fresh Strawberry French Toast Bake
The world contains two types of people: Those who order sweet at breakfast and those who order savory. My wife is a savory person, and I'm sweet. It's not the key to a good marriage, but the contrast doesn't hurt. In preparing for this review, I knew the Strawberry French Toast Bake would be held to a higher standard thanks to my sweet tooth, and I'm happy to report that it didn't disappoint.
The Strawberry French Toast Bake features a towering pile of vanilla-custard-soaked country bread with a cheesecake filling and fresh strawberries, all covered in powdered sugar and whipped cream. A side of warm strawberry syrup completes the package. Top to bottom, this dish is fantastic.
I've had the Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake before, and the French toast version is better. Where the pancakes eventually get soggy from the cheesecake filling, the thick slices of French toast hold up. The sliced strawberries are numerous, and the whipped cream on top is more than just a squirt. I might drink the strawberry syrup if given the chance, and the cheesecake filling is creamy and not overly sweet, leaving room for the other elements to shine. Add in a side of crispy bacon, and this is a meal I'd eat every day.
Avoid: Smoky Southern Salmon
This might be the dish I wavered on the most. The Smoky Southern Salmon can be ordered three ways: In a salad atop a bed of fresh greens garnished with hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and Colby cheese, or as an entrée over rice, which can also be paired with grilled shrimp and Creole sauce. I opted for the shrimp version and came away torn.
Starting at the top, the shrimp was well-cooked, and the Creole sauce was plentiful and flavorful. If you're dying to order this salmon, I recommend the shrimp pairing. The fish itself was a good-sized filet, well-seasoned with a smoky rub. The meat was slightly dry, but the quality was respectable. Paired with a bite of shrimp, the seafood combo made for a tasty bite. Below all the protein was a bed of rice that ranged from tender to a bit chewy in spots, though it worked well with the sauce and spice rub. In the end, I prefer this dish over the Fried Catfish because it's got some pizzazz, but I still can't recommend it when there are better places to get salmon and better options on the Cracker Barrel menu.
Order: Strawberry Peach Lemonade
As a kid, my family used to eat at Chili's as a treat, and I always ordered the Strawberry Lemonade. It was sweet and tart and paired perfectly with everything from a rack of ribs to a sizzling plate of fajitas. Thinking of the drink now brings back fond memories, and Cracker Barrel managed to tap into my sense of nostalgia with its Strawberry Peach Lemonade.
I can already hear the complaints — "It's too pulpy!" Listen, pulp is a personal preference, I get that, but if you can't handle a little bit of fruit bits in your fruit juice, you should have ordered a Capri-Sun. The Strawberry Peach Lemonade offers a nice texture and a flavor blend that showcases each fruit evenly. The tartness of the lemon serves as a backdrop for equal parts sugary strawberry and syrupy peach. I thought for sure one would drown out the other, but the blend works perfectly. You're already out to eat, so you might as well enjoy every part of your meal, starting with a sweet, spring-inspired drink.
Avoid/Order: Hushpuppy Dippers
The title isn't a typo, I'm recommending the Hushpuppy Dippers while simultaneously telling you that you probably don't need them. First, let's start with what the dish entails: Crispy fried cornmeal hushpuppy dippers served with country comeback sauce. These little balls of deep-fried delight can be ordered as a heaping appetizer, and they also come on the side of the Fried Catfish.
As an app, the Dippers are delicious. The outside is golden-brown and crunchy, but not thick. Inside, a soft, steamy cornmeal bread, dotted with real chunks of corn, pairs with a savory sauce like the comeback just as well as with something sweeter. These puppies are tasty through and through, but I don't think I've ever left a Cracker Barrel and thought, "Man, I wish I ordered more food." If you're looking for snackable leftovers, get an order of Hushpuppy Dippers or ask for them as a side, but for anything more than a party of four, this is a lot of food to add to what's sure to be an already hearty order.
Order: Carrot Cake
For the life of me, I can't figure out why Cracker Barrel's Carrot Cake is so divisive. Yes, it's a bit unusual to have carrots joined by anything ranging from nuts and raisins to pineapple in a cake, but the complexity is what makes it fun! I love carrot cake, so the bar was set high for this slice, which was apparently no problem, as Cracker Barrel cleared it by a mile.
Calling this a slice of cake doesn't do it justice; a small brick feels like a better description. A solid 3-by-3-inch cube, the cake is as beautiful as it is delicious. At least a half-inch of sweet cream cheese frosting separates a sprinkling of chopped pecans from a super-moist cake chock-full of coconut flakes, carrots, walnuts, and pineapple. Each bite is a treasure trove of sweet and savory chunks nestled inside a cake that's just as moist as it looks. I would recommend sharing a piece, but then again, I hid my leftovers in the back of the fridge so no one else finds them. This cake is a must.
Final thoughts
On the whole, breakfast is the way to go with Cracker Barrel's Spring Menu. The dinner dishes – Fried Catfish, Smoky Southern Salmon, and the Ham Dinner – are perfectly serviceable, but uninspiring.
Meanwhile, the two scrambles and the Strawberry French Toast Bake are standouts worth splitting — if you can find the right partner. Add in a Strawberry Peach Lemonade and a hunk of Carrot Cake to finish it all off, and there's plenty here to enjoy.