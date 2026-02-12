The Best (And Worst) Of Cracker Barrel's 2026 Spring Menu

Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, but Cracker Barrel has already rolled out a menu conjuring thoughts of fresh flowers and warm weather. The restaurant known for homestyle cooking is kicking off 2026, leaning into comfort favorites with a lineup that draws on holiday classics and those sweet treats everyone hopes to find in their Easter basket. The new menu is equal parts nostalgia and new, with several fan favorites returning alongside a few first timers.

Headlining the classics are the Ham Dinner, available in either sugar-cured or country style, the revamped Smoky Southern Salmon, and the classic Fried Catfish, along with the Carrot Cake. For anyone looking to try something new, Cracker Barrel is rolling out two scrambles: the Farmhouse Scramble and the Garden Scramble. Toss in an updated take on the Hushpuppy Dippers, a Strawberry French Toast Bake, and a Strawberry Peach Lemonade that are back again for a spring fling, and there's no shortage of offerings on the Spring Menu.

Cracker Barrel invited Tasting Table to try the full selection just after it was released. With so many options to choose from, ranking them all would be a tall task, so instead, we created a list of items to order and avoid to help you decide what to get next time you need some comfort food.

