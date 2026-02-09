5 Cracker Barrel Changes You Can Expect In 2026
Cracker Barrel has been making headlines for its daring changes in recent months, stirring up controversy largely out-of-character for the old country store. Last year's uproar over the restaurant's logo change and proposed renovations sent a clear message that the public was not interested in a rebrand. However, that doesn't mean the 56-year-old chain is staying stuck in its ways.
Cracker Barrel has announced several changes coming in 2026, many of which are in direct response to public feedback. It appears that the restaurant chain aims to stick to what has made it so beloved for generations. So, while the brand will continue making its classic Southern side dishes from scratch in every restaurant, plans to bring back some fan favorites to the menu are also on the agenda.
Still, other changes include smaller attempts to reinvent itself by way of new offerings and reimagined rocking chairs. From commemorating the United States of America's Semiquincentennial to new and limited-time menu options, here are five changes to look for this year at Cracker Barrel. You won't want to miss them.
Special offerings in partnership with America250
This year, Cracker Barrel is joining up with America250 to celebrate the country's 250th birthday. America250 is a nonpartisan initiative launched by Congress to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with the goal of engaging every American citizen in celebration, storytelling, and service. In an official press release, Cracker Barrel's CMO, Sarah Moore, explained, "Partnering with America250 is a natural extension of our heritage, reflecting the way we've always brought people together through the comforting flavors and shared moments that give meaning to everyday life."
While you can't visit the very first Cracker Barrel, its 660 current locations across the country will all take part in the Semiquincentennial celebration. Cracker Barrel has a year of special offerings planned for the occasion, including new, returning, limited-time menu items celebrating old classics and introducing new favorites. It will also be rolling out a series of commemorative rocking chair designs and other limited-edition merchandise to mark the event.
New items on the limited-time winter menu
At the start of the year, Cracker Barrel rolled out several new and updated entrées for its winter menu. First, the Breakfast Burger became an instant classic when it premiered over the holidays, so the restaurant decided to keep it on the menu for the duration of the season. It starts with a simple yet scrumptious cheeseburger, piled high with crispy bacon, Cracker Barrel's famous Hashbrown Casserole, and topped with an egg sunny side up.
If you're more in the mood for some barbecue, order the Southern BBQ Ribs, slow-cooked and smothered with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. Additionally, the Broccoli Cheese Casserole is also back on the menu to warm you up this winter with its comforting blend of fresh broccoli and rice baked in a creamy cheese sauce and topped with buttery cracker crumbs.
If you're more of a "breakfast all day" type of patron, Cracker Barrel, of course, has you covered. For a limited time, Grandma's Sampler is sure to hit the spot with your choice of pancakes or French toast and a sampling of bacon, sausage, and ham, along with two eggs served your way and an extra side. Just as hearty, the Steak and Eggs meal features a New York strip steak with buttery garlic sauce, two eggs, and your choice of a side.
Eggs in the Basket returns to the menu
You may know it best as Egg in the Hole or Bird's Nest, but whatever you call it, Cracker Barrel is reviving its Eggs in the Basket. Featuring two slices of sourdough toast hollowed out with an egg nestled in the middle of each, this beloved dish has long been one of the most requested, regardless of whether it was on or off the menu. Choose between bacon or sausage as well as an additional side to accompany your entrée — we recommend the Hashbrown Casserole or grits.
While customers might have different names for the classic dish, it's the sense of nostalgia it provides that they've been pining for since its exodus from the Cracker Barrel menu. In the aforementioned press release (which also announced its return), Cracker Barrel VP of Menu Strategy and Innovation Thomas Yun said, "We're thrilled to bring back classics our guests know and love, made the way they remember." If you've been missing the classic breakfast dish, you can once again order Eggs in the Basket all day, every day.
Hamburger steak is back too
Beloved since Cracker Barrel first opened its doors in 1969, the brand's Hamburger Steak is also back on the menu. This dish consists of seasoned beef topped with a buttery garlic sauce, grilled up just like grandma used to make for this home-cooked favorite. Level-up the plate and order yours southern-style — smothered in Cracker Barrel's made-from-scratch brown gravy and sautéed onions.
The Hamburger Steak entrée is served with three sides plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and green beans make excellent companions for this customer favorite, but the best part? Both the Hamburger Steak and the Eggs in the Basket are also available as part of Cracker Barrel's underrated Meals for Two offer. Monday through Friday, you can order any two entrées along with a starter or dessert to share for just $19.99. Grab a friend and enjoy these old favorites for a hard-to-beat price.
A bold twist on a Cracker Barrel classic
Cracker Barrel seems to be courting heat lovers with some recent menu additions. Around this time last year, Cracker Barrel launched the Nashville Hot sauce, pairing it with the Crispy Tender Dippers and its Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich. Wanting to add a little sweet heat to the repertoire, the restaurant just introduced its newest sauce flavor — Spicy Maple. Talk about an innovative combination.
The idea was to give its classic maple syrup a bold new twist with a mix of spices, and the result is a unique flavor pairing that upgrades any meal — breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The sauce's texture is more syrupy than saucy, with just enough spice to sneak up and wow your taste buds. Try adding it to your Breakfast Burger for an extra kick or alongside the chain's delicious Crispy Tender Dippers. We dare say it'll make a tasty addition drizzled on bacon and eggs, too.