Here's Why You Can't Visit The First Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is a beloved breakfast and lunch restaurant with over 50 years of history dishing up country fried eggs and fluffy pancakes. Whether you're visiting for the iconic rocking chairs, the wacky selection of retro candies in the Old Country Store, or the tabletop board games, Cracker Barrel has a little bit of something for everyone. Over half a century of leading the charge for homestyle cooking, Cracker Barrel is currently sitting at an impressive 657 locations across 43 states, but out of all of those locations, the one that you won't be able to visit is the very first.

The original Cracker Barrel building was lifted from its foundation and hauled to Fiddlers Grove Historical Village in 2019, where it will most likely become a museum or find purpose in other "meaningful" ways, according to an official statement from the company. The original location, which leased the property it lived on, shut its doors in the early 1980s and sat untouched for decades, withering away until the entire structure became unstable. The unused property was put up for auction and ended up in the hands of Sami and Lina Arnouk in 2011. Luckily, the new owners understood that they were standing in the presence of something remarkable and decided that although remodeling and reopening the store wasn't "cost-effective," it shouldn't necessarily be destroyed.