The Debated Origins Of Biscuits And Gravy, A Southern Classic

Some dishes are such deeply embedded classics that it's hard to imagine a cuisine without them. What's Mexican food without tacos, or Italian sans pasta? Which leads us to asking, can you imagine southern food without biscuits and gravy? The essential breakfast offering is can be found atthe most hole-in-the-wall diners to reimagined spiffy fine dining establishments. So when exactly did it come about?

As it often goes with the most ubiquitous foods, determining the precise emergence is fuzzy. The biscuit component is a centuries-old invention, brought along to the U.S. with some of the very first settlers. In its original form, it was baked several times to a supremely dry consistency for preservation. Due to the lack of leaving agents and scarcity of yeast, fluffiness could only be achieved through laborious air integration. As a result, freshly prepared biscuits were a food often prepared by slaves for wealthy families. Once baking soda and baking powder were invented in the mid-19th century, the fluffy southern biscuit emerged in its modern form.

Precisely when the gravy became a common accompaniment is unknown. Some suggest it was served with the earlier drier biscuits around the Revolutionary War, perhaps as a way to make them more palatable. However, it's more widely thought that the pairing took off during the late 19th century in the Appalachian region. Once biscuit-making became more affordable, the food emerged as a working-class favorite across the South.