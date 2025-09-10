What's Happening With Cracker Barrel's Renovations After The Logo Change Uproar
A few weeks ago, it might have been hard to imagine the amount of uproar that could be generated by a restaurant chain choosing to update its logo. But here we are, with Cracker Barrel embroiled in a nationwide controversy so great that the commander-in-chief himself felt the need to weigh in. Now, after the new logo was canceled, nationwide renovation plans are also being thrown under the rocking chair.
It all started with Cracker Barrel announcing a new, modern logo. While the brand was simply attempting to keep up with the times and move toward a more contemporary aesthetic, the minimalist design really struck a nerve with American diners. And it did not take long for the restaurant chain to tuck tail on its grand plans of reinvention. Within just days of the announcement, Cracker Barrel responded to the logo controversy by scuttling the project entirely, assuring the public that the classic signage would remain, including the iconic "Old Timer" sitting beside a barrel. Next on the list of outrages committed by this restaurant chain was the remodeled interiors.
In addition to changing the logo, Cracker Barrel also planned to update the interior design of its restaurants, eschewing the classic Americana style for something more up-to-date. But that too has now been abandoned for fear of losing customer loyalty.
What does Cracker Barrel's remodel suspension mean for your local restaurant?
It is perhaps not hard to see why Cracker Barrel, a restaurant that leans so heavily on nostalgia, might become a lightning rod in the American culture war. But here it seems that those focused on maintaining vintage Americana have struck a decisive blow. The chain issued a statement ensuring diners that the rocking chains, antique knick-knacks, and porch games are here to stay.
Now, this does not affect every Cracker Barrel restaurant, but odds are good that your local establishment has seen no change. Before launching the nationwide campaign, Cracker Barrel tested the new, modern aesthetic in four of its locations, and those updates are here to stay. But considering the brand has 660 restaurants in the U.S., only a very small percentage were remodeled.
Cracker Barrel's "All the More" campaign has been fairly disastrous for the company, with the majority of the updates being resoundingly rejected by the American public. But one aspect of effort has — for now, at least — been met with positivity: Cracker Barrel's new fall menu. Fortunately for all those concerned about the chain's attempt at modernization, these new menu items will be available at the same old-fashioned tables, in a restaurant emblazoned with that same, old logo.