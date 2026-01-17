Turn One Cracker Barrel Meal Into 2 With This Underrated $5 Offer

To qualify for the take home meal deal, you must purchase one breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree that costs $5 or more from the Cracker Barrel menu, and no other discount can be applied. There are also some other caveats to keep in mind. For example, take home meals are only available while supplies last, and the price might also be $6 per meal, depending on the location. The meals are also available online –- simply add one to your cart before checking out.

There are currently three take home meal options on offer: fried homestyle chicken, meatloaf, and smokey grilled chicken, which is actually one of the most popular Cracker Barrel entrees. The grilled chicken breast is served with mashed potatoes, while the fried chicken comes with mac and cheese. The meatloaf, made with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, also comes with mac and cheese as well as a classic sauce. They can be enjoyed as is, but you can always amp them up by making some Southern side dishes of your own, and adding toppings like homemade sauces, fresh herbs, seasonings, or good ole' ketchup.

The take home meals can be refrigerated for up to two days and microwaved for two minutes prior to serving. The container is even microwaveable, which means no dishes. For even more variety, the chain plans to add two breakfast options to the take home meal menu in the near future, so stay tuned for updates. For such affordable prices, you can have these tasty and convenient meals on hand whenever you need it.