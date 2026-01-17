Turn One Cracker Barrel Meal Into 2 With This Underrated $5 Offer
There are a lot of things to love about Cracker Barrel. The classic Southern comfort food, cozy interiors, the nostalgic country-kitchen vibe — and don't even get us started on the candy. What started out as a simple highway pitstop for Tennesseans craving a home cooked meal has transformed into a billion-dollar company with 660 locations across the country. But at the heart of it all remains the hospitality, and part of that is keeping things affordable. Cracker Barrel always runs promotions and special discounts, and there's even a way to turn one meal into two with an underrated $5 offer.
The $5 take home meal promotion is one of the best deals around, and taking advantage of it is a rule you can't forget when eating at Cracker Barrel. All you need to do is order a regular-priced entree and ask your server for a take home meal, which, according to the Cracker Barrel website, are all freshly prepared. The meals are chilled and packaged for you to bring home and warm up at a later time. It's genius — with some Cracker Barrel meals costing $14.99 or lower, that's two dinners for $20, and you can even pick which meal you head home with.
Cracker Barrel's $5 take home meal options
To qualify for the take home meal deal, you must purchase one breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree that costs $5 or more from the Cracker Barrel menu, and no other discount can be applied. There are also some other caveats to keep in mind. For example, take home meals are only available while supplies last, and the price might also be $6 per meal, depending on the location. The meals are also available online –- simply add one to your cart before checking out.
There are currently three take home meal options on offer: fried homestyle chicken, meatloaf, and smokey grilled chicken, which is actually one of the most popular Cracker Barrel entrees. The grilled chicken breast is served with mashed potatoes, while the fried chicken comes with mac and cheese. The meatloaf, made with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, also comes with mac and cheese as well as a classic sauce. They can be enjoyed as is, but you can always amp them up by making some Southern side dishes of your own, and adding toppings like homemade sauces, fresh herbs, seasonings, or good ole' ketchup.
The take home meals can be refrigerated for up to two days and microwaved for two minutes prior to serving. The container is even microwaveable, which means no dishes. For even more variety, the chain plans to add two breakfast options to the take home meal menu in the near future, so stay tuned for updates. For such affordable prices, you can have these tasty and convenient meals on hand whenever you need it.