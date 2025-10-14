8 Popular Cracker Barrel Entrees, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a fan of Cracker Barrel, this ranking is for you. Considering Cracker Barrel serves approximately 230 million customers per year, there's a good chance these ratings will resonate with you, or someone you know. The Cracker Barrel menu is substantial, from breakfast all day to chicken, turkey, beef, pork, shrimp, seafood, salads, sandwiches, and desserts. There's also a sizable selection of side dishes, and most entrees come with two to three of them included with the meal. Plus the signature buttermilk biscuits. So how is one to choose?

I've been a food writer for eons, so I put my knowledge to the test. I headed over to my local Cracker Barrel and ordered eight popular menu items. I chose chicken, beef, and seafood, plus the recommended side dishes to go with them. While I waited for the food, I spent a nice chunk of time in the cozy, old country store. When the food was ready, I sampled the meals and judged them based on appearance, flavor, texture, and overall quality. I found some definitive highs and lows on the Cracker Barrel menu, from the main dishes to the sides. Some dishes were memorable; others I'd like to forget. Here's my honest ranking, from worst to best.