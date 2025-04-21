Are Steak Frites And Steak Fries The Same Thing?

When you think of a classic hearty meal, "steak and potatoes" may be the first thing that comes to mind. Whether baked, roasted, or fried, the starchy root vegetable serves as the ideal complement to a savory slab of red meat. Of course, one of our favorite forms of potato to pair with steak is the French fry. Although they may actually trace their origin to Belgium, those strips of fried taters are indeed a staple in French cuisine. You can find them served alongside steak in the dish dubbed steak frites. (The term "frites" is French for "fries.") Of course, you'll also see "steak fries" listed on chophouse menus across the United States. So, is this just how everyone refers to fries that are paired with steak? Well, not exactly.

Etymologically speaking, steak frites and steak fries may appear to have the same name, but they are two different things. Unlike, steak frites, steak fries belong to a particular subset of French fries. And which one you can expect to be served may depend on whether you're ordering them at a French restaurant or an American one. Let's break it down the major differences, lest you're left scratching your head when you don't get the item you thought you ordered.