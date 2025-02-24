Flank Vs Bavette Steak: What's The Difference?

When you walk up to the meat counter of a grocery store or into your local butcher, there are many cuts of steak to choose from. Perhaps your go-to cut is a melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon or a big porterhouse to share with the table. But sometimes, you might want a leaner, thinner cut of steak that will cook fast and can be versatile in dishes from tacos to salads. Two types of steaks that are similar in that way but have subtle differences are flank and bavette steaks.

Both flank and bavette steaks are thin cuts, making them ideal for any recipe that hinges on a quick, high-heat cooking technique for a fast meal. The steaks are also both on the leaner side, but that's mostly where the differences stop. One of the biggest contrasts is that bavette steaks have more marbling, and that extra fat makes the cut a bit more tender. To help you make the best decision for your next steak meal without any mishaps, we'll dive into the more detailed similarities and differences between the cuts.