What Does The Name Cracker Barrel Even Mean?

We live in an era when people have become more attached to the comfort of their favorite brands than ever, and the ongoing saga of Cracker Barrel's modern makeover may be the definitive example. In late 2024, the popular country restaurant chain announced an overhaul of its brand aimed at refreshing the appearance of the old-school chain. The most controversial decision has been the recent move to change the Cracker Barrel logo, which included removing the image of a man leaning against a barrel that has beckoned highway travelers for decades. And while people have criticized the new logo as sterile and called for a return to the logo they knew and loved, the removal of the image also makes one wonder why the heck Cracker Barrel was using that logo to begin with, and why a restaurant chose that name?

The name specifically ties into the history of what Cracker Barrel is trying to replicate: An old country store. Back when small towns often only had a few businesses, country stores were not just for selling food and supplies; they were a community gathering place. During this time, soda crackers, which are another name for saltines, were shipped to these stores in big wooden barrels to prevent them from breaking during transit. After the crackers were taken out, the barrels would be repurposed as tables that locals could sit around as they socialized. They were even used to hold checkerboards, which remain a Cracker Barrel staple.