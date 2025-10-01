27 Southern Side Dish Recipes You Need To Try At Least Once

Southern cuisine is something that many Americans recognize but might struggle to define. You could rattle off some of the classics — biscuits, fried chicken, grits, fried green tomatoes, and beyond — but you might not be able to hit on a precise definition of the category as a whole. One of the reasons it is so difficult to pin down is that Southern cuisine is vast, encompassing everything from Creole and Cajun cooking in Louisiana to apple stack cake and dumplings from Appalachia. It stems in part from the culinary traditions of enslaved African-Americans and from the local ingredients, and it is often passed down from family member to family member.

Many classic Southern dishes can be classified as comfort food, the sort of decadent, tasty menu items that you crave while also recognizing that they might not be particularly healthy. Fluffy biscuits and creamy gravy, fried fish and chicken, and sugary sweet pecan pie are just the tip of the iceberg. But Southern cuisine can be healthy, too, especially when it comes to vegetable-based recipes like collard greens and succotash. We've opted for a mixture here to celebrate the range of options, so the next time you find yourself needing inspiration for a delicious side dish, let this be your excuse (if you needed one) to make it a Southern side.