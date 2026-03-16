These Restaurant Chains Are Expected To Close Locations In 2026

The bad news is that there are a lot of restaurant chains closing locations in 2026, but the good news is that most of them aren't closing down forever — at least not yet. It's been a rough few years for restaurants, and many chains are making changes in 2026 to try to keep themselves afloat. It's certainly a change or die situation for restaurants right now, with the price of food up a third since 2019 and customers still attempting to stay within budget.

While restaurants are making changes to marketing, menus, and technology, many are also shutting down underperforming locations altogether. In fact, Black Box Intelligence (via Restaurant Dive) estimates that 15% of existing restaurants will end up closing their doors in 2026, with those numbers especially affecting full-service restaurants. Although, if all goes well, cutting off the underperforming units should strengthen these brands. Fingers crossed.

Many restaurants on our list that are closing locations in 2026 are well-known. For some, the closures represent as few as 4% of their U.S.-based restaurants. For others, the cuts represent almost a full 100%. We've included 10 on our list, but there are others like Torchy's Tacos, Joe's Crab Shack, and Houlihan's Restaurant that could be included. Hopefully, your local favorites will survive the cuts, but chances are you'll see some familiar restaurant chain locations close their doors in 2026, especially among these 10.