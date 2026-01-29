An Iconic Burger Chain Abruptly Closes Locations In Several States As Financial Troubles Mount

A recent spat of closures, seeing Red Robin restaurants shutting their doors without warning, has ignited fears in fans of the chain. It is not unprecedented to see a restaurant chain abruptly shut down, but generally such an action comes with a declaration of bankruptcy. For Red Robin, that is not the case, with the chain closing restaurants in California, Illinois, and New Jersey with no warning aside from a note left on the door for would-be patrons. For those who have followed the financials of the company, however, these movements are perhaps not so surprising.

Red Robin has been operating at a significant loss for several years running as it attempts to rework its business model to maintain customer loyalty while adapting to changing markets. In fiscal year 2023, the company posted losses of $21.2 million. In 2024 that number skyrocketed to $77.5 million. The final numbers for fiscal year 2025 are not expected until February, however the third quarter numbers show a continued decrease in revenue and significant losses on the year. There is a spark of hope, however, as the year-to-date losses total only $13.7 million, which is a $24.6 million improvement compared to the previous year.