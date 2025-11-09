10 Times Restaurant Chains Suddenly Shut Down And Upset Customers
Having a favorite restaurant is crucial. It's that place you always pick for a celebratory meal or a lunchtime treat. The restaurant where you know exactly what you're going to order, a whole week in advance of your reservation. Now imagine what it would be like if you turned up to that restaurant, only to find the doors locked — forever. Heartbreaking, right? But this exact scenario has happened to many loyal customers on many occasions. Often, restaurants shutter with no notice, letting down their loyal clientele and their employees simultaneously.
Below, we've listed a few of the times when restaurant chains have suddenly shut down, leaving customers feeling upset and confused about why they can't have their favorite dishes anymore. But it's not all bad. Sometimes, but not always, popular restaurants find a way to reopen. Keep reading to learn more about which restaurant chains managed to find a way back from sudden closures, and which ones, sadly, seem to be lost forever.
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant was, arguably, a pioneer of the craft beer brewery scene in the U.S. In fact, the chain opened its very first location in 1996 in Newark, New Jersey, long before the craft beer boom of the 2010s. By 2023, it had 21 locations in five different states, each beloved for the beer, of course, but also for unique offerings like homemade hop water and beer flights paired with Girl Scout Cookies.
In September 2025, everything came to an abrupt end for Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant when it announced on social media that all of its remaining 16 locations were closed — permanently. Many fans were disappointed by the news; some credited the chain with introducing them to the craft beer world, while others reminisced on first dates spent there or beers and burgers with friends.
Ultimately, the closure came down to financial challenges. But Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant isn't unique. The entire craft brewery scene appears to be struggling, partly because of changing tastes and habits. In general, younger people appear to be showing less of an interest in drinking alcohol than the generations before them.
Gina Maria's Pizza
Since 1975, Gina Maria's Pizza has been providing the people of the Twin Cities with plenty of pizza. Many Minneapolis–Saint Paul locals grew up ordering from one of the chain's four locations in Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Edina, and Plymouth. Its signature slice lunch deals and special sauce recipes were particularly beloved.
But love wasn't enough to keep Gina Maria's Pizza afloat. In October 2025, the chain announced suddenly that all of its four locations were closed. No details were offered about exactly why, but the closure comes at a time when the pizza industry, in general, is struggling with declining sales. This might be because pizza used to dominate the takeout category, but there are simply more options now than ever before.
Gina Maria's Pizza isn't alone in having to close restaurants. Also in October 2025, Papa Murphy's had to shut down almost 200 of its 1,000 locations across the U.S.
EVOS Feel Great Food
When it comes to health, fast food doesn't have the best reputation. The industry was, quite literally, built on processed meat and deep fat fryers. If you want all the convenience and taste of fast food but just a little healthier, you'd probably head to EVOS Feel Great Food. The chain was founded in Florida back in the 1990s to do exactly that: Give people the fast food they were craving, just a little healthier.
For a time, it was a huge success. Thanks to its housemade ketchups in creative flavors, airbaked fries, and grass-fed beef burgers, many became loyal customers. Those same customers were left bitterly disappointed when EVOS announced it was closing its three remaining locations in Carrollwood, South Tampa, and St. Petersburg in April 2025. The reasons weren't revealed, but again, it's safe to assume that declining sales were a key factor.
Boxer
Ramen is one of America's favorite Japanese foods. In fact, according to IBIS World, there are more than 1,400 ramen restaurants in the U.S., and over the next five years, that number is expected to keep growing. But while popular, ramen restaurants aren't immune to the wider pressures of the industry. One example of that is Portland chain Boxer, which was forced to abruptly close all of its locations in April 2024 due to financial issues that were compounded by the pandemic and inflation.
Many Portland locals were disappointed by the news. Boxer had been a favorite in the city since it was first founded in 2013 (then, it was known as Boxer Ramen) for its tasty renditions on the beloved Japanese noodle soup. After its closure, many couldn't let go. On social media, some users have posted requests for recipes to help them recreate some of the chain's best-sellers, like its vegan mushroom curry ramen and its spicy red miso sauce.
Ground Round
Massachusetts-based Ground Round (full name Ground Round Grill & Bar) was founded back in the late 1960s by the hospitality company, Howard Johnson's. In the decades that followed, it was a big hit, and at its height, it had more than 200 locations. It was a haven for kids in particular, and many remember heading to their nearest Ground Round to watch cartoons and feast on popcorn and burgers, for example.
But while Ground Round was a big deal in the 1980s, by the early 2000s, it wasn't doing so good. It was still clinging on, though, with around 75 corporate-owned locations left. But in February 2004, these were all abruptly closed when the company defaulted on a bank loan.
If you were disappointed to lose Ground Round, you'll be pleased to know that the chain isn't completely dead. Many of its franchised units managed to hang in 2004, and today, there are still a handful of those left. In fact, there are still new Ground Rounds opening. In 2024, two entrepreneurs announced they were going to try and recapture the nostalgia of the original Ground Round by opening a new franchised location in Shrewsbury.
Bill Knapp's
For many people, a trip to Bill Knapp's used to be a cause for major excitement. The restaurant chain was renowned for its chocolate cake, in particular, as well as comforting classics like ham croquettes, bean soup, and fried chicken. Its popularity spanned generations, which is unsurprising, given its longevity. It was founded in Battle Creek, Michigan, in the late 1940s, and proceeded to become a family favorite in the decades that followed, opening up nearly 70 restaurants in Michigan, Florida, Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana over the course of the 20th century.
But by the early aughts, the wheels had come off. Twenty-nine locations across Michigan and Ohio were forced to close all of these in August 2002 due to major financial issues. The news was a big shock to many customers, some of whom turned up to try and bag a table, only to find the doors locked shut.
Those doors never reopened, but it's not all bad news. Former fans of Bill Knapp's can still order the chain's baked goods from a bakery in Ann Arbor. Just like the original, the bakery (which ships its goods for wholesale, too) goes by the name Bill Knapp's and was founded by the descendants of the chain's former supplier of baked goods, Awrey's Bakery.
Pasta Pomodoro
San Francisco has many beloved eateries, and restaurateur Adriano Paganini is behind quite a few of them. The top chef is behind popular plant-based spot Wildseed, for example, and the Italian favorite A Mano, as well as plenty of other big names through his restaurant group Back Of The House. But before that group was founded, in the 1990s, Paganini was also the force behind Pasta Pomodoro, a pioneering chef-driven Italian restaurant chain.
At the height of its success, Pasta Pomodoro had nearly 50 restaurants. Many loved them because of the affordable menu and signature dishes like pesto dips, rolled polenta, and chicken gemelli. But the chain wasn't destined to last. In the 2000s, it was hit hard by the recession, and in 2009, Paganini sold the chain to local investors. Ultimately, things couldn't be turned around. In 2016, just before Christmas, Pasta Pomodoro suddenly closed its remaining doors in the Bay Area for good. The news came as a big shock, not least to its employees — some of whom remember hearing about the closure via text message.
Hart House
In 2022, comedian Kevin Hart joined the plant-based industry and everything looked positive. The first location of Hart House, specializing in serving up fast-food favorites made with 100% vegan ingredients, opened in Los Angeles, and by 2023, there were three more locations in the city. The chain quickly gained a following, with customers praising the quality of Hart House's signature plant-based burgers and vegan chicken and the value for money.
But in September 2024, Hart's vegan fast food dream ended when the chain posted on social media that, after just two years, all four of the Hart House locations would be closing up shop. Executives didn't explain the reasons why, only noting that the sudden closure had nothing to do with the quality of the food or the lack of committed customers.
Unfortunately, the story of Hart House isn't unique. Much like pizza restaurants and craft breweries, vegan eateries have been struggling. Just recently, for example, popular plant-based chain Planta filed for bankruptcy. It did manage to emerge from the financial crisis, but with just eight of its 18 restaurants still standing.
Sweet Tomatoes/Souplantation
Back in 1970s San Diego, Sweet Tomatoes (also known as Souplantation in Los Angeles) was just getting its start. The restaurant would become a big hit, thanks to its fun, buffet format, and affordable prices. On social media, people consistently reminisce about evenings spent in the chain, feasting on chocolate lava cake and mac and cheese. They reminisce because, sadly, Sweet Tomatoes is no longer with us.
In 2020, when the pandemic struck, buffet-style restaurants arguably had the worst deal. People were, understandably, cautious about the hygiene risks of the self-service model, and many chains were forced to close their doors during this time. But the difference with Sweet Tomatoes was that its 97 locations didn't reopen again.
In a big shock for many fans of the chain, owner Garden Fresh Restaurants filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in May 2020. Fortunately, it seems that despite its surprise closing five years ago, things might be looking up for Sweet Tomatoes. In fact, one former outlet in Tucson, Arizona reopened in 2024.
Hale and Hearty
New York City restaurant chain Hale and Hearty was founded in the 1990s, with one very simple mission: To offer nutritious soup to all New Yorkers who wanted it. And initially, a lot of them did. The chain had grown to 32 locations by the late 2000s. Many customers were big fans of its nourishing dishes, like the lasagna soup and mac and cheese with beef. But it wasn't enough, because in 2022, Hale and Hearty suddenly closed all 16 locations.
Customers turned up to its stores in July 2022, only to find a note on the door stating a temporary closing. Only it didn't turn out to be temporary, because the stores never reopened. The closures were likely linked to financial difficulties caused by the pandemic, as well as several lawsuits relating to unpaid bills.
But if you were a fan of Hale and Hearty, all is not lost. In 2024, the chain's founders started up another New York soup restaurant, called Schnipper's Quality Soups. Hale and Hearty has also made a return, although it looks a little different now. Instead of restaurants, its products are now sold in grocery stores and food stalls across New York.