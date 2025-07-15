7 Tips For Making Restaurant-Worthy Ramen At Home, According To Masaharu Morimoto

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ramen is one of the most beloved soup dishes in the world, with its unctuous, salty broth, its silky noodles, and its variety of toppings that make for a well-rounded, filling meal. But going out for ramen on a regular basis can be cost-prohibitive, and the instant stuff just doesn't even come close to the deliciousness of a fresh bowl of serious ramen. That's why you may want to learn how to make this dish at home. There are so many different ramen formats you can explore, with an essentially unlimited number of ingredient options from which to choose. But before you start building your bowl, you may want to know the basics of ramen-making at home.

We spoke with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto to get some of his best tips for making ramen. These pointers can help you make your first-ever bowl of non-instant ramen, or they can help you improve your existing skills. Either way, you're in for a seriously slurp-able bowl of ramen.