Chef Morimoto Shares Why He's Excited About His New Restaurant Concept, Momosan Foxwoods
Masaharu Morimoto, "Iron Chef" icon and established restaurateur, is opening yet another restaurant, this time at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Momosan Foxwoods marks a new chapter in the chef's career, as this is his first restaurant at a resort and casino. For those who are acquainted with Morimoto's restaurants, the vibe at Foxwoods may not seem to immediately mesh with the chef's brand — despite the presence of a casino, the resort is quite family-focused — but according to Morimoto, "This is more for family ... It's a new challenge."
The restaurant itself feels light, airy, and somewhat casual, but still features the modern, sophisticated feel of many of the chef's other concepts. Head straight for the bar or wait to be seated at a table before digging into the focused but undeniably playful menu. You're in for a treat either way.
We spoke to Morimoto about the new concept and how it differs from his other restaurants and dug into some of his culinary philosophies in the process. The proof of his prowess, though, is most evident in the dishes you'll find at Momosan Foxwoods.
The menu is more focused on sushi than his other restaurants
Open up the menu at Momosan Foxwoods, and you'll notice that there's something for everyone, from the incredibly varied appetizer options to the various, creative bowls of ramen to the fresh and filling rice dishes. However, compared to Morimoto's other restaurants, Momosan Foxwoods is more sushi-driven. The sushi is divided into two separate sections, with the sushi and sashimi section offering simpler and more straightforward options for those who really want to focus on the fish. From unagi to ikura, no sushi lover is going to be disappointed.
On the other hand, the menu's sushi roll section features a striking array of rolls, ranging from classics like the California and salmon avocado roll to more creative concoctions like the shrimp tempura roll, which comes with avocado and cucumber and is topped with tempura shrimp in a spicy-sweet kochujang sauce. The Surf & Turf is a particularly delicious option for the more raw fish-shy population, with its crispy tempura shrimp, spicy aioli, and A5 wagyu seared tableside.
There are lots of creative dishes on the menu ... but don't call it fusion
Momosan Foxwoods isn't a typical Japanese restaurant, with its globally inspired cuisine and deeply creative takes on classic dishes. "I'm not a normal Japanese cooking chef," explains Morimoto. "My cooking style, people are thinking global, new, or fusion." Take, for instance, the chef's signature tuna pizza, which walks a fine but balanced line between Japanese, Italian, and American cuisines. Tuna sashimi is adorned with red onions, serrano peppers, anchovy aioli, and perhaps most surprisingly, olives, to create a refreshing appetizer that just makes sense despite its varied roots.
Fusion, though, may not be the best word to describe what Morimoto does. In fact, he told us that "fusion is confusion." A successful mingling of cuisines requires, according to Morimoto, "deep foundations" of knowledge. It's not just about combining random ingredients — it's about understanding where they come from and the function they play within a cuisine, "story, history, or taste-wise," according to Morimoto.
Cocktail options abound
After checking out the food menu, you shouldn't need any extra incentive to visit Momosan Foxwoods, but the cocktail menu provides one anyway. Enjoying a meal with friends? You may want to check out the sake sangria, which comes in a 24-ounce carafe that makes it ideal for sharing. It features plum wine, white wine, and seasonal fruits in addition to the sake, and it's just another expression of Morimoto's global bent. There are plenty of other options to explore as well, though, including a yuzu margarita, which is made with Herradura reposado tequila, lemon, and yuzu, and the Spiced Car, with Suntory Toki whiskey, yuzu liqueur, and brown honey.
Don't drink alcohol? The mocktails are also worth checking out. The Momosan Iced Tea is particularly delicious, with its full-bodied, fresh-brewed tea and sweet blueberry puree that yields a not-too-sweet, not-too-bitter flavor profile. If tea isn't your thing, snag the mint yuzu spritzer, which is delightfully refreshing and only lightly minty.
The chicken katsu curry ramen is a nostalgic standout
If you've eaten at a lot of Japanese restaurants in the U.S., there's a good chance that you've become fairly acquainted with two particular dishes: ramen and chicken katsu curry. For anyone with experience with these dishes, their respective flavors can be deeply nostalgic. Chef Morimoto plays with that nostalgia by combining them into one coherent dish. His chicken katsu curry ramen is a bright point on the menu, with its rich, creamy, and luxurious curry broth, copious noodles, and crispy chicken katsu on top. It's adorned with a generous amount of mozzarella cheese for an even thicker, richer texture, and beni shoga, which helps cut through all of that richness.
This chicken katsu curry ramen is certainly a departure from a standard bowl of ramen, but at its core, it's still comfort food at its finest, offering up a glimmer of Proustian delight between slurps of noodles. Chef Morimoto told us, "I am excited about what's going on here," and this dish in particular helps us understand why.