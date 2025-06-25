Chef Morimoto Shares Why He's Excited About His New Restaurant Concept, Momosan Foxwoods

Masaharu Morimoto, "Iron Chef" icon and established restaurateur, is opening yet another restaurant, this time at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Momosan Foxwoods marks a new chapter in the chef's career, as this is his first restaurant at a resort and casino. For those who are acquainted with Morimoto's restaurants, the vibe at Foxwoods may not seem to immediately mesh with the chef's brand — despite the presence of a casino, the resort is quite family-focused — but according to Morimoto, "This is more for family ... It's a new challenge."

The restaurant itself feels light, airy, and somewhat casual, but still features the modern, sophisticated feel of many of the chef's other concepts. Head straight for the bar or wait to be seated at a table before digging into the focused but undeniably playful menu. You're in for a treat either way.

We spoke to Morimoto about the new concept and how it differs from his other restaurants and dug into some of his culinary philosophies in the process. The proof of his prowess, though, is most evident in the dishes you'll find at Momosan Foxwoods.