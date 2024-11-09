The Absolute Best Cuts Of Chicken To Use For Katsu
Chicken katsu is essentially Japan's version of chicken cutlets that are equally thin, crispy, and delicious in various presentations. There's also pork katsu known as tonkatsu, but when it comes to the chicken version of the dish, any home cook must know the right cuts of chicken to use. That's because the key to pulling off expertly cooked chicken katsu with a juicy, tender center and a crispy exterior is to start with the right cut. Luckily for your next craving, Lucy Seligman, a restaurant critic, food historian, writer, and the owner of Lucy's Kitchen cooking school, has the answer.
"Typically, boneless pounded thin chicken breasts are used, which allows it to cook more evenly," says Seligman, who has published cookbooks like "The Wonderful World of Osechi: Japanese New Year's Reciped" and "Easy Japanese Recipes for the Home Cook" (currently available on Amazon). There's also a secondary option if lean chicken breasts aren't your preference. "I have also used boneless chicken thighs which are juicier and moister," she shares. Whether you use chicken breasts or thighs, it's important to pound them to get them as thin as possible for dredging, frying, and eventually serving then eating.
Tips and recipes for making homemade chicken katsu
According to most recipes, the chicken breasts or thighs should weigh around ½ pound each, so buy 2 pounds for four servings. In order to achieve that weight and thinness, use a meat mallet or tenderizer on each piece of chicken. The best way to do this and not risk cross-contamination is to place the chicken between plastic wrap after you butterfly it, then use the tenderizer to pound out each piece evenly to around 1/4-inch or 1/2-inch thick. If you don't have a tenderizer or mallet, use the bottom of a heavy cast-iron pan or go with a small skillet to thin out the poultry. You'll want to season the chicken liberally with salt and black pepper, then follow the rest of the recipe accordingly.
Need a recipe? Try our crispy breaded chicken katsu recipe or Lucy Seligman's Delicious Tenpura Recipe (Tempura). When the katsu is fried, allow it to drain and cool on a wire rack so it stays crispy and doesn't absorb any of the excess oil. To turn the katsu into a complete meal, common pairings include steamed rice, cabbage salad, and other vegetables like broccoli. You can also use Lucy Sligman's Japanese salad dressing recipes on top of greens for your next meal. And if you prefer a condiment with your crispy chicken, whip up some tonkatsu sauce with ingredients like ketchup and soy sauce.