The Absolute Best Cuts Of Chicken To Use For Katsu

Chicken katsu is essentially Japan's version of chicken cutlets that are equally thin, crispy, and delicious in various presentations. There's also pork katsu known as tonkatsu, but when it comes to the chicken version of the dish, any home cook must know the right cuts of chicken to use. That's because the key to pulling off expertly cooked chicken katsu with a juicy, tender center and a crispy exterior is to start with the right cut. Luckily for your next craving, Lucy Seligman, a restaurant critic, food historian, writer, and the owner of Lucy's Kitchen cooking school, has the answer.

Advertisement

"Typically, boneless pounded thin chicken breasts are used, which allows it to cook more evenly," says Seligman, who has published cookbooks like "The Wonderful World of Osechi: Japanese New Year's Reciped" and "Easy Japanese Recipes for the Home Cook" (currently available on Amazon). There's also a secondary option if lean chicken breasts aren't your preference. "I have also used boneless chicken thighs which are juicier and moister," she shares. Whether you use chicken breasts or thighs, it's important to pound them to get them as thin as possible for dredging, frying, and eventually serving then eating.