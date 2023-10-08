How Fusion Cuisine Became So Popular In Restaurants Worldwide

If you've ever enjoyed a Reuben egg roll, a sushi burrito, or a slice of barbecue chicken pizza, then you know the prevalence of fusion cuisine in the U.S. and abroad. Much like other cultural touchstones, such as language, visual arts, music, and dance, cuisine is inherently influenced and altered as cultures come into contact. Agricultural products have been traded globally for millennia, and ideas about food preparation have been shared for just as long. Fusion has flourished, acknowledged or not, for a long time.

In a more modern sense, fusion cuisine refers to a very intentional — some might even say inorganic — melding of disparate foodways almost as much for the sake of doing it as for the expected delicious outcomes. A hallmark of the 1980s, modern fusion cuisine's popularity in the U.S. is often credited to one of the first celebrity chefs. Wolfgang Puck was the toast of Los Angeles' culinary scene with the innovative food he served at Spago, a legendary restaurant that many credit with putting fresh, inventive California cuisine on the map. His second restaurant, Chinois, continued to push boundaries as he married his French training with flavors culled from Asian cuisines and reflective of the large Asian diaspora in LA. As happens, the style quickly went from trendy to cliché as restaurants coast-to-coast got in on the action. Time-tested as it is, fusion cuisine didn't die off, but rather evolved, with its influence still evident to this day.