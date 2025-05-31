What's The Difference Between Japanese A5 Wagyu And USDA Prime Steaks?

For beef lovers, Japanese A5 wagyu and USDA Prime steaks are nirvana. Both are extremely tender, mouthwateringly juicy, and boldly flavored. But Japanese A5 wagyu is much more expensive than USDA Prime. We asked chef Russell Kook, culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago and "Iron Chef" contestant, for his opinion on the differences between both types of steak. "Japanese A5 wagyu is known for its incredibly high fat content," he told us, "far beyond what you'll find in USDA Prime." USDA Prime beef has between 8% and 13% fat, while Japanese A5 wagyu has at least 21%, and depending on the cut, its fat content can be as high as 50% to 60%. "That intense marbling creates a much richer, more buttery flavor and a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that's hard to beat," Kook said.

Less than 2% of all beef in the U.S. is graded Prime and the category is mostly reserved for restaurants — although you can find Prime beef at Costco — so there's little doubt that it's superior to other graded beef. Wagyu, however, is a more indulgent experience altogether. Kook agrees, saying, "It's almost like the difference between a luxury treat and an everyday staple." Because of the higher fat content, however, sometimes certain Prime steaks can be a better option than wagyu, for example, ribeye because they have more texture and can be cooked longer without resulting in overwhelming richness.