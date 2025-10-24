This Defunct Restaurant Chain With Michigan Roots Still Sells Its Iconic Baked Goods Online

If you're from Michigan, you may have fond memories of a homey restaurant chain popular among families' for multiple generations. It's one of the failed restaurant chains many of us miss most — but the silver lining is that, whether you nurse nostalgia for the chain Bill Knapp's or are just learning about it now, you can still enjoy a taste of what made it great by ordering its baked goods online.

Baked treats were a main attraction for the Bill Knapp's restaurant chain during its run from 1948 to 2002. Commenters on Facebook and on Reddit threads alike wax poetic commentary about the chocolate cake, orange bread, and ice cream. These Bill Knapp delights have joined the ranks of iconic Michigan foods everyone should try at least once — but, luckily, this is still possible to do even without physical Bill Knapp's restaurants.

Turns out that baked goods at Bill Knapp's were the work of another Michigan business, Awrey's Bakery, all along. Through a parent company, they now operate their own Bill Knapp's baked goods outlets in Grand Rapids and in Ann Arbor. They also sell their baked goods through distributors in about 30 states at stores like Kroger and Meijer. In Michigan, grocers like D&W Fresh Market sell Bill Knapp's famous chocolate cake for $14.39, as well as donut varieties for $5.99. You can also order a variety of flavors of Bill Knapp's famed "toaster tops" right on the business' website for $39.95 a dozen.