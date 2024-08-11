12 Iconic Michigan Foods You Should Try At Least Once

Michigan is defined by its quaint lake towns, jaw-dropping scenery, and virtually limitless collection of tasty cuisine. The state is a melting pot of flavors and culinary excellence, drawing influence from around the world while showing off different cooking styles in each of its major cities and locales. No matter where you go within the state's borders — from Detroit to Lansing to Frankenmuth — you're bound to find a confluence of sweet treats, savory meals, and salty snacks.

Now, as a lifelong Ohioan, I've often fallen into the habit of referring to Michigan as "that state up north." But the Mitten State (if you will) is actually bursting with some pretty remarkable food products. While many of these tastes and recipes have trickled over the border into Ohio eateries, I've also taken my fair share of trips up to the state and immersed myself in all the wonders of these dishes and delights.

Given my extensive firsthand experience and endeavors within the state, I can say the following fare is some of the absolute best Michigan has to offer. Here are the most scrumptious and iconic Michigan foods you won't want to miss during your next visit.