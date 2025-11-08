It's Not Just The Fries – These Red Robin Favorites Are Bottomless Too
These days, dining out can seem like a rare extravagance. Finding a restaurant that serves quality food at a reasonable price can be tricky, but fortunately, Red Robin is home to gourmet burgers accompanied by a side of bottomless fries. While this in itself is a bargain, there's more to this endless promise than just potatoes. In addition to serving truly unlimited fries, Red Robin offers diners their choice between steamed broccoli, a side salad, or potato chips in the same extended quantity. Further, if you want to upgrade your selected side dish for a small fee, you can have your pick between coleslaw, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, or garlic Parmesan broccoli, which also come with free refills.
One of the most eye-opening facts about Red Robin is that the restaurant now includes a selection of 30 bottomless items in total. With a wide variety of both basic and premium sides, Red Robin also offers a bevy of unlimited beverages, including soft drinks, teas, fizzy sodas, and more. For those who want a well-rounded meal, it's worth noting that these bottomless sides extend beyond burgers to accompany select entrées like wraps and sandwiches too. This commitment to bottomless accoutrement is a hallmark of Red Robin restaurants and allows customers to make thoughtful decisions about their dining. Extending the sides to include even more nutrient-rich vegetables also gives Red Robin's patrons the most bang for their proverbial buck.
Making the most of your Red Robin meal
In addition to its famed array of bottomless side dishes and other mouthwatering meals, Red Robin offers plenty of options to best accommodate the dietary needs of its extensive clientele. If you're planning to order a burger with your favorite bottomless side dish, you don't have to be beholden to basic beef. For example, customers can choose to swap out the protein in their burgers for a grilled chicken breast, a turkey patty, a crispy chicken patty, an Impossible patty, or a custom-blended vegetarian patty made with quinoa and ancient grains.
The swap options don't stop patty proteins either. If you'd prefer to change up your burger bun, Red Robin offers a number of different ways to do so. Its "wedgie style" allows diners to ditch the bread and try a lettuce wrap in place of a bun or skip the bun and lettuce entirely, leaving just the patty and toppings. Open-faced versions serve the burger on just half the bun, while, for a small fee, you can also opt for a gluten-free variety.
Keep in mind that all of these burgers come with your choice of bottomless side. This means that you can make the most of your Red Robin experience to your exact specifications with whatever meal you choose. Enjoy a memorable dining experience that doesn't break the bank thanks to the ingenuity and creativity of Red Robin's restaurants.