It's Not Just The Fries – These Red Robin Favorites Are Bottomless Too

These days, dining out can seem like a rare extravagance. Finding a restaurant that serves quality food at a reasonable price can be tricky, but fortunately, Red Robin is home to gourmet burgers accompanied by a side of bottomless fries. While this in itself is a bargain, there's more to this endless promise than just potatoes. In addition to serving truly unlimited fries, Red Robin offers diners their choice between steamed broccoli, a side salad, or potato chips in the same extended quantity. Further, if you want to upgrade your selected side dish for a small fee, you can have your pick between coleslaw, garlic fries, sweet potato fries, or garlic Parmesan broccoli, which also come with free refills.

One of the most eye-opening facts about Red Robin is that the restaurant now includes a selection of 30 bottomless items in total. With a wide variety of both basic and premium sides, Red Robin also offers a bevy of unlimited beverages, including soft drinks, teas, fizzy sodas, and more. For those who want a well-rounded meal, it's worth noting that these bottomless sides extend beyond burgers to accompany select entrées like wraps and sandwiches too. This commitment to bottomless accoutrement is a hallmark of Red Robin restaurants and allows customers to make thoughtful decisions about their dining. Extending the sides to include even more nutrient-rich vegetables also gives Red Robin's patrons the most bang for their proverbial buck.