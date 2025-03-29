Chances are, you've eaten at Red Robin a time or two — or possibly even more. This chain — which is probably known best for its wide assortment of delicious burgers combined with those delicious bottomless steak fries — has more than 500 locations across the United States and Canada. A few loyal customers may even go as far as to say that it is one of the best gourmet burger chains across the United States.

However, while most everyone knows about Red Robin, there are some interesting facts about the chain that are not such common knowledge. Even if you're one of the biggest fans of the chain, you might not know the unique origins of its name. Or, perhaps you didn't know that there are a few well-known celebrities who were once just regular teenagers looking to earn some spending money by busing tables at Red Robin. And, let's not forget the scandals. Like other famous chains, Red Robin has had its fair share of colorful controversies. Learn more about these and more eye opening facts about Red Robin in the sections that follow.