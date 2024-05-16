Ditch Sandwich Bread And Try Lettuce Wraps At Your Next Picnic

Sandwiches are a classic picnic food for their ease of execution and transportability. However, fillings and condiments might sabotage sandwich bread before you reach your picnic destination. If you want to avoid soggy slices, ditch the sandwich bread and try lettuce wraps at your next picnic.

Lettuce is a refreshing, gluten-free and carbohydrate-free ingredient that makes for the perfect filling vessel and handheld meal. Whether you're using romaine, butter lettuce, or iceberg, the green vegetable can provide a malleable yet sturdy shell. Even if it gets smooshed, you can easily pop lettuce back into a sphere. Lettuce can be crunchy or soft, but it won't go stale or dry out.

The good news is that there are as many lettuce wrap recipes as there are sandwiches. With its mild flavor, lettuce is more versatile than bread and tortillas, allowing the possibility for more handheld recipes. For a sandwich bread swap, you could try this eggless egg salad wrap or this Philly cheesesteak lettuce wrap. Lettuce wraps are popular in Asian cuisine, so you could also prepare these ground pork lettuce wraps or crispy tofu wraps.