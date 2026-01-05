10 Fast Food Restaurants Making Changes In 2026

All businesses need to evolve to stay relevant, and while some changes are blatant and obvious, many updates happen behind the scenes. Fast food restaurants are especially prone to changing things up, which may include everything from the implementation of new technologies to constant menu updates. The beginning of the year is the best time to look ahead to see what changes we can expect to happen in the fast-paced fast food industry.

As the most universal change, industry experts predict that the use of AI will become more relevant across the board. They're not just talking about applications like AI-operated drive-thrus that are becoming more and more independent by the day. AI is also going to be used in ways that most customers might not even see: It'll be doing employee schedules, handling logistics, and managing rewards programs. And do you remember when Wendy's announced that it was experimenting with dynamic pricing that would change based on how busy restaurants got? Experts say that's not off the table.

Let's take a look at some of the things that our favorite fast food chains have planned for 2026. There are some good things, with chains expanding into new states, testing fun new menu items, and promising to bring back old favorites for anniversary celebrations. Also, expect to see a lot of remodeling and brand image updates. Fast food is all about being fast, and 2026 might be the year things step up in a big way.