10 Fast Food Restaurants Making Changes In 2026
All businesses need to evolve to stay relevant, and while some changes are blatant and obvious, many updates happen behind the scenes. Fast food restaurants are especially prone to changing things up, which may include everything from the implementation of new technologies to constant menu updates. The beginning of the year is the best time to look ahead to see what changes we can expect to happen in the fast-paced fast food industry.
As the most universal change, industry experts predict that the use of AI will become more relevant across the board. They're not just talking about applications like AI-operated drive-thrus that are becoming more and more independent by the day. AI is also going to be used in ways that most customers might not even see: It'll be doing employee schedules, handling logistics, and managing rewards programs. And do you remember when Wendy's announced that it was experimenting with dynamic pricing that would change based on how busy restaurants got? Experts say that's not off the table.
Let's take a look at some of the things that our favorite fast food chains have planned for 2026. There are some good things, with chains expanding into new states, testing fun new menu items, and promising to bring back old favorites for anniversary celebrations. Also, expect to see a lot of remodeling and brand image updates. Fast food is all about being fast, and 2026 might be the year things step up in a big way.
McDonald's
There will be a lot going on at McDonald's in 2026, including the Best Burger program that aims to improve the brand's signature products — you might have noticed more sauce in the burgers, a better sear, more caramelization, and meltier cheese, which were all part of an initiative designed to improve quality. The process has been ongoing and is expected to cover most of its markets by the end of 2026. New burgers like the Big Arch are on the drawing board, too, along with a lofty goal of opening 8,000 new restaurants by the end of 2027.
The company is also using new tech to streamline its drive-thru traffic with plans to implement systems to weigh orders and ensure accuracy. Also, there is a plan to expand Ready on Arrival scheme to its key markets. This project that's built for customer tracking was first announced in 2023: Customers who place orders via the app will have their phones flagged, and when they come near the restaurant area, the employees will be alerted to get the order ready.
While there's no official word on this one from McDonald's corporate, it's also worth noting that in the final months of 2025, some locations began posting signs alerting customers that if they paid in cash, totals would be rounded up or down in order to account for a projected penny shortage. The move was met with widespread cynicism, and whether or not this will become official policy remains to be seen.
Chick-fil-A
The world of fast food is full of tasty secrets, like the fact that you can enjoy a grilled cheese from Chick-fil-A with a simple menu hack. (An extra-toasted bun and several different cheeses? Sign us up.) When it comes to the chain's plans for 2026, the biggest one is going to be a behind-the-scenes sort of switch that many customers might not even notice. It's going to impact licensed stores, mostly those that are a part of another venue like universities or hospitals. Essentially, these are going to be transitioned to franchise ownership in the same way as standalone stores, which is actually really good news for customers.
This means if your local store was licensed, you probably weren't able to use Chick-fil-A's reward program or gift cards, but you're not going to be disappointed anymore. Non-traditional stores will now operate the same way as traditional ones, so that's a win.
There's also a number of new locations expected to open in 2026, including 15 additional stores throughout New York. Chick-fil-A is also making big plans overseas. The end of 2025 saw the first U.K. location open, with promises that at least four more would follow by the wrap-up of 2027. Singapore also got its first Chick-fil-A, signaling some massive global growth for this fan favorite chicken chain.
White Castle
Let's start with some good news for our readers in the South: in 2026, White Castle is going to expand to Texas with a restaurant at the Grandscape in The Colony. There're also going to be a few more Florida locations added to the White Castle roster, which might be encouraging for those who want the chain to eventually make it to their state.
New stores openings in 2026 are likely to look slightly different as White Castle announced some innovations regarding design and functionality. The company went public with its plans for the Castle of Tomorrow in October of 2025, with the first store in Columbus, Ohio. This updated look features open space and more lights together with a slew of new features including windows for picking up mobile orders, kiosks in the dining area, and expanded drive-thrus. There are some big plans for the kitchen: Flippy the robot will be making your food, while drive-thru orders will be taken by an AI program called Julia.
The chain is leaning hard into embracing AI outside the kitchen and drive-thru. White Castle has been testing a new delivery system in Chicago with its AI-powered robot named CoCo. Advertised as a way to streamline delivery, reduce emissions, and relieve traffic congestion, the plan is to use delivery robots in the cities.
Taco Bell
It's official: Gone are the days when Taco Bell didn't have a chicken nugget option. The chain's Crispy Chicken Nuggets were reintroduced in 2025, but customers were weary that it wasn't necessarily a permanent addition. However, the brand announced that in 2026, chicken nuggets, along with several other crispy chicken dishes, will get a regular slot on the menu. Taco Bell has also teased new sauces to go along with that, and it's announced new items like the Nacho Supreme Dip, Salted Caramel Churros, Mini Taco Salad, and Volcano Quesarito.
The chain is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to fun new items, as those follow a major addition of nine limited time items that were released back in October of 2025. How successful will they be remains to be seen, but we appreciate Taco Bell's willingness to keep huge hits on the menu.
This is another chain that's going to be integrating AI in more ways, with some reports confirming it's going to be in a behind-the-scenes sort of way. AI is likely to be used in online and mobile ordering platforms and in analysis of store data. That said, we'll also note that Taco Bell has experimented with an AI drive-thru set-up in around 500 of its stores, which showed to be semi-successful as it proved that there are some things that humans are still just better at.
KFC and Saucy
Back in 2025, KFC announced it was embarking on what it called its comeback era, which included reexamining things like the quality of its chicken and adherence to Colonel Sanders' vision. That's led to the development of a number of goals, but what does it all mean in a practical sense? Perhaps the biggest thing is that KFC has noted it's going to be utilizing AI to make customer experiences better. In 2026, more restaurants are going to be updated with various AI tools.
Details seem very up in the air. On one hand, KFC has been upfront about using AI for things like market and store analysis, as well as data processing and integrating stores with delivery services. Look overseas, though, and you'll see other things going on. A Beijing location once implemented a facial recognition program, which scans customers and suggests a tailored order. It hasn't been a massive hit, but it does indicate that KFC is willing to experiment.
Meanwhile, the chain is also expanding. A massive push into the United Kingdom and Ireland was announced in 2025, and in the U.S., Florida is going to get more locations of the KFC offshoot Saucy. Three have been confirmed for 2026, with tentative plans for 10 going forward. It's also safe to expect menu changes: In late 2025, Saucy announced the addition of things like rice bowls, salads, pastries, and burritos, signaling what might be a major departure from KFC-esque standards.
Jack in the Box
Everyone is aware that a 2026 comeback might be a difficult thing for Jack in the Box to pull off, and this former fast food giant is the perfect embodiment of the phrase how far the mighty have fallen. While the chain seems to be invested in winning back customers, unfortunately, that wasn't without some major casualties. Numbers are vague, but by the end of December 2025, 72 restaurants had closed and approximately another 100 are on the chopping block for 2026. The brand also sold Del Taco, while making promises to focus on restoring customer confidence in the chain's value.
It's unclear when changes are going to happen, but Jack in the Box says 1,000 restaurants will be getting a significant remodel, and the plan is to have things solidified by the end of 2026. Part of the difficulty will be in franchisees financing the company's changes, and it seems as though there's a rocky road ahead.
The timing is all very odd, as 2026 is the chain's 75th anniversary. That might be a good thing, though, as there are some plans for fun things in the face of dire news. In addition to limited edition collectibles, some discontinued menu items will be returning, starting with the Chicken Supreme. Trivia questions and prizes will be hitting the app throughout the year as well, and only time will tell if it's enough.
Wendy's
As 2025 drew to a close, things were looking pretty dire for Wendy's. One of America's biggest fast food chains announced that it's closing hundreds of restaurants. The fall from grace — for Wendy's and others — wasn't even necessarily the company's fault, but experts chalk it up to an ever-deepening divide between dropping profits and rising costs. In the final months of the year, Wendy's released a four bullet-point plan called Project Fresh. There weren't a lot of concrete details about exactly what was going to change, with the plan basically saying that the company was going to focus on revitalizing the brand, optimizing operations, elevating customer experiences, and changing the flow of capital through the company.
What that exactly means for customers in stores is still fairly unclear, but we can pick some clues out of the plan. You're likely to see a shift in marketing that promotes Wendy's commitment to freshness, and we're willing to say that you're likely to see more value deals like the $8 JBC Meal Deal that was introduced in 2025.
Wendy's is also overhauling some of the technology in its restaurants, particularly tech that's responsible for quick and easy ordering and the management of customer analytics. Unfortunately, 2026 is going to mean more restaurant closures as the chain continues to cut back under-performing locations. Some ailing restaurants will be presented with options that might include an operation overhaul or transfer of ownership.
Popeyes
Popeyes has become so popular that it now faces general procedural challenges as more customers find themselves having to wait long for the orders. Its somewhat haphazard growth means that there's little in the way of consistency across the brand, presenting an additional problem. Going into 2026, that's going to be rectified in several ways, starting with an operation overhaul to change the way things are run to create more efficient and streamlined experience for everyone.
Plans are also in place for giving Popeyes locations major upgrades, with the standard redo checking in at a pricey $750,000 — give or take. Upgrades include new kitchen equipment, hot holding units, kiosks, and signage, with options varying by location. It's estimated that about 85% of Popeyes restaurants will see major changes, and they're optimistically scheduled to be completed by the end of 2030.
Popeyes is also taking a different approach to its menu. While you might expect fast food chains to keep things fresh by offering all kinds of new things, Popeyes has been upfront about the fact that limited time offerings haven't done much for sales in the long run. The answer? Concentrate on the core lineup of offerings and make sure everything is absolutely perfect — and that's where attention is going to shift going forward.
Starbucks
This coffee chain has been a big deal for a long time, so much so that most of us are at least a little familiar with the unwritten etiquette rules customers should follow when heading to Starbucks. There was a time you could walk out of the door of seemingly any Starbucks, throw a rock, and hit another one, but 2026 is the year that officially comes to an end. In 2025, the shift started with the implementation of a $1 billion plan that involved closing hundreds of stores, while around thousand locations will get complete remodels.
The chain has a very definite goal in mind, and that's to tap into becoming the so-called third place, a location that exists alongside home and the workplace. The idea is that the company wants to go back to its roots of serving the kind of coffee that's going to encourage people to come to its stores and just hang out, which is where the renovations come in. In late 2025, Starbucks revealed photos of completed remodels that have been done in New York and California.
Think comfortable seating, warm colors, more open spaces, and a redesigned coffee bar that looks like something you'd see in a celebrity chef's kitchen or entertaining space instead of a chain restaurant. New cafes will also have locally-inspired design elements, while there is also a promise that there will be more emphasis on coffee as an artistic endeavor.
Arby's
Arby's has had a tough time recently, and we have to give this chain kudos for hanging in there, but it hasn't done itself any favors. Into 2025, there are still plenty of people who avoid Arby's for ethical reasons, as the chain has dragged its feet on issuing any kind of antibiotics policy. That's obviously not the only thing impacting the chain's bottom line, but what's undeniable is that Arby's ended 2025 by quietly closing a number of locations, eliminating its presence in eight states, and cutting 1,400 jobs, which was one of the biggest layoffs in the industry.
At the same time, it seems as though the chain is trying for an eleventh-hour push in an attempt to right the ship. In September 2025, it brought back the Loaded Italian Sandwich, which didn't stay around long. However, another discontinued sandwich — Italian Beef Dip — was back on menus in December.
Are we going to see more discontinued Arby's items, even if to temporarily remind people that yes, they still exist? We can't say for sure, but we will say that it's not out of the question. We can also make an educated guess that you're going to see more value-conscious meals offered, like the Meat & 3 Box that debuted in the last days of 2025. Will it be enough? Tune in next year to find out.