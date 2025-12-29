You Can Enjoy A Grilled Cheese From Chick-Fil-A With A Simple Ordering Trick
It's hard to get bored with Chick-fil-A. From its signature chicken sandwich to its nuggets to its waffle fries and milkshakes, there's something for everyone. But if you've found yourself wanting to step out with your standard order, there are plenty of creative Chick-fil-A menu hacks to try. While the fast food chain isn't one of the restaurants that offers the best grilled cheese sandwiches, you can walk out the door with one — or at least something close to one — if you know how to order.
To get your very own grilled cheese at Chick-fil-A, ask for a toasted bun (either regular or multigrain) with your choice of cheese, whether that be American, pepper Jack, or a combination of both. And you don't have to stop there. To avoid the order being just a simple cheese sandwich, ask for the bread to be extra toasted so that it's hot and melts the cheese even more. You may also want to order extra cheese to rival the size of the thick bun.
How to elevate a Chick-fil-A grilled cheese
If you've gotten your secret menu order down pat when it comes to Chick-fil-A's grilled cheese, feel free to elevate your sandwich from there. In addition to switching out cheese and buns, you can also opt for a toasted biscuit, which is available in regular and mini sizes. While you're at it, continuing with that breakfast twist, throw some hash browns inside.
When grabbing a grilled cheese for lunch or dinner, perhaps you'd like to bulk it up with some meat. Since bacon is available on the Chick-fil-A menu, that's a feasible option, as are slices of chicken used on the chain's salads. You can also request crumbled bacon rather than strips.
Perhaps an even better idea is to plop a side of mac and cheese into the sandwich. This will not only make it cheesier (the dish is made with a special blend of cheeses, including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano), but also add some soft texture from the noodles and its crispy top layer. In fact, we added mac and cheese to Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich with buffalo sauce for one of our favorite hacks ever.