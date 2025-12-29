You Can Enjoy A Grilled Cheese From Chick-Fil-A With A Simple Ordering Trick

It's hard to get bored with Chick-fil-A. From its signature chicken sandwich to its nuggets to its waffle fries and milkshakes, there's something for everyone. But if you've found yourself wanting to step out with your standard order, there are plenty of creative Chick-fil-A menu hacks to try. While the fast food chain isn't one of the restaurants that offers the best grilled cheese sandwiches, you can walk out the door with one — or at least something close to one — if you know how to order.

To get your very own grilled cheese at Chick-fil-A, ask for a toasted bun (either regular or multigrain) with your choice of cheese, whether that be American, pepper Jack, or a combination of both. And you don't have to stop there. To avoid the order being just a simple cheese sandwich, ask for the bread to be extra toasted so that it's hot and melts the cheese even more. You may also want to order extra cheese to rival the size of the thick bun.