This Chick-Fil-A Menu Hack Is So Good, You'll Never Order Anything Else There Again

Thinking about Chick-fil-A also means inevitably craving its infamous chicken sandwiches — golden, crispy, and seasoned to perfection. Even decades of familiarity can't wear off the appeal, and that allure expands as loyal customers discover more and more exciting ways to enjoy this signature dish. Every once in a while, some Chick-fil-A menu hacks go viral, unveiling flavor potentials that have been hiding in plain sight the whole time. This is one of those: Simply add a side of mac and cheese along with some buffalo sauce to your order and combine them with the chicken sandwich.

Before we go any further, it's important to note that this hack is not for the faint of heart. You've got the chicken sandwich, already so savory-rich and crispy. The mac and cheese draws a delightful contrast with its tangy, melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Before the two can make an impact, however, it's the buffalo sauce that strikes a fiery first impression. From there on, everything melds decadently into one another, and you've got an onslaught of flavors that makes for a unique sandwich-eating experience.

If loaded sandwiches are your thing, this hack will be right up your alley. It involves scooping some of the mac and cheese over the fried chicken patty, almost like an extra layer of topping. Then follow it up with the buffalo sauce, drizzling as much as you'd like. Individually, these items are already massive hits, so there's no doubting their power when combined into one flavor-packed, messy bite.