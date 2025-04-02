13 Starbucks Etiquette Rules We Should All Be Following
Walking into Starbucks for the first time can be intimidating. Between the many types of drinks, specific names for sizes, and the general flow of the cafe, first-timers might feel some trepidation about ordering their first drink. To help ease some of these concerns, I've collected some Starbucks etiquette tips to help you feel right at home.
A few of these topics may feel like common sense, but as someone who has worked at Starbucks, I can tell you that customers frequently forget how to be kind, respectful humans when faced with the prospect of getting their favorite lattes and pastries. Other etiquette points might not be items you have previously considered, and while Starbucks has no hard and fast etiquette rules, there are surely unspoken ones that you learn over time. Learn from others' mistakes and my observations to put yourself ahead of the game, even on your first visit.
Know your secret menu order
One of the more endearing parts of a secret menu order is the names attached to the drinks. Often inspired by current events, trends, or pop culture, secret menu drinks frequently bear the name of something that in no way describes what's actually in the drink. That's one of the reasons I recommend that you do not order your secret menu drinks by their name. Instead, know exactly what is in the drink. Generally, secret menu drinks also have a base drink, so it's essential to know this too.
For instance, instead of ordering a Cinderella latte, you'd break that into its parts. You'd say, "Can I please get a venti Pumpkin Spice Latte and substitute half of the pumpkin spice pumps with white chocolate mocha? Thank you!" Expecting the barista to know your secret menu drink by its social media-developed name is like expecting your barista to have your TikTok For You stream memorized. After all, there's no real secret menu that baristas are hiding under the counter.
The drink's secret menu name is created by Starbucks customers, not by the store, and then shared widely online — mostly through social media. Thankfully, ordering via the Starbucks app has become much easier since the app allows for customization in most ways you can think of. Being able to plug these orders into the app is its own reason to know your secret menu order.
Tip for intricate drinks
You may have noticed that Starbucks offers you the opportunity to provide a tip for your barista, both when placing an order at the counter and in the app. Though these tips are pooled and dispersed amongst baristas based on the hours worked, offering a tip to your barista is a visual note of appreciation for their work and attention to your drink. When ordering a beverage that requires a significant number of additions or substitutions, it's generally a good idea to offer a tip.
Baristas want to make your drink absolutely perfect, but when you alter something about a base drink, your barista needs to change the way they create the beverage. This might mean that there's a different order or workflow for the beverage preparation. The change might even disrupt the way they're moving from drink to drink. Customization is one of the things that many people enjoy about their Starbucks order so recognizing your barista's attention to that detail, even if it puts their flow in jeopardy, deserves recognition.
Order on the app
If you're ordering for a large group or have a complicated order, take a few extra moments to order via the app before you arrive at the cafe. There are even some Starbucks app hacks to simplify the process. This easy act of ordering ahead ensures that baristas have all the information plugged in correctly and can get a jump start on preparing the order. Speaking from experience, it's painful watching a customer at the end of the bar waiting for their whole order to come together. Save everyone that added stress.
Ordering on the app with a complicated order takes the stress off the plate of the barista to add your drink correctly into the system. Instead, you've customized the drink you want so you can be sure it will be printed in the manner you've added it. This way, the barista can focus on preparing your beverage to your specifications without wondering exactly what you meant while ordering at the counter. It takes the guesswork out for your barista, saves time, and grants you the peace of mind that your drink was ordered accurately.
Identify the pick-up location accurately
While using the app, you'll be asked whether you're picking up your order at the drive-through or the counter inside. Be sure to fill this out correctly. If you don't answer accurately and arrive at the store looking for your drink, you'll be met with concerned baristas who will likely have your drink exactly where you said it would be, but in the opposite place of where you showed up.
In addition to selecting the correct pick-up location in the store, you'll also want to be sure you select the right store. I now live in an area with several Starbucks locations, and it's not always clear which location I'm choosing. Looking at the map in the app often helps sort this out. If you, too, live or work near several locations, double-check that you are ordering from the right location. I can say from experience that there's little more embarrassing than failing to double-check this detail and showing up at the wrong location. Your barista will feel a whole lot of secondhand embarrassment on your behalf, so save yourself and double-check your ordering location.
Order waters with other drinks
Starbucks regulars will be some of the first to tell you that Starbucks water is unique. It tastes so fresh and clean, and much different than the typical stuff you would pour from the tap. You can order it in any size Starbucks offers, but I heartily recommend the venti ice water; you probably need to drink more water anyway.
While Starbucks water is super convenient and easy for baristas to prepare, it takes a moment or two to add it to an order. That's why it's super helpful to ask for your water with the rest of your Starbucks order rather than waiting to ask for it at the end of the bar. When you choose to order your water here, rather than at the checkout, you're doing your barista a disservice, and in all likelihood, interrupting whatever drink they were working on when you asked for the water.
Requesting the water when you order the rest of the drinks means that your barista can plan to pour it at the same time they're serving up your beverages. The only time this move becomes complicated is if you are ordering for mobile pick-up. In this case, I have not found a way to order ice water through the app. Therefore, if you must have ice water, it's best to order your drink in person rather than using the app.
Clean your reusable coffee cup
Cup collectors, rejoice: Starbucks sells an abundance of elaborate cup designs. There are iced drink cups and mugs made of glass, metal, or clay. No matter your style of coffee cup, Starbucks has something to match your vibe. Reusing a coffee cup is especially handy at Starbucks because you earn 25 extra stars and $.10 off your beverage. Use your refillable cup four times and that's a free iced coffee with your stars. If you're regularly using your own cup, be sure to make a Starbucks rewards account for yourself so you can actually receive those stars.
Picking up a reusable coffee cup from your home before heading out to Starbucks is easy enough, but there's an additional step you should plan for. Before handing over your cup to your barista, please make sure that it's clean. If it's not, your barista may take a few extra moments to run some water through it, but they won't have enough time to use soap or clean it in any fashion that would make it more hygienic. Do yourself (and your barista) a solid and bring a clean cup.
Pick up after yourself
Once upon a time, when I worked at Starbucks, I saw plenty of people who would regularly request their items "for here" rather than "to go." There were special mugs we could use and plates for pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Starbucks has brought this back, and now, there are even iced drink glasses for enjoying your beverage in the cafe. While choosing to stay and sip your next Starbucks drink as a "for here" order means being in the right spot to get a free refill, there are also a few extra moves you should make for the experience to be comfortable for all. Namely, take the extra few moments to clean up after yourself.
You'll want to clean up any crumbs or garbage you have at your table, but this also means putting the cups and plates back in the designated spot. If you're unsure where they should go, ask a barista at the cashier so you're not making more work for someone else. If you happen to have wet wipes handy to wipe down the table, this is a pro move and one that will quickly earn you the love of your baristas. You'll be able to create a more comfortable environment for the next person who uses the seat, and you're also looking after your baristas.
Give the counter some space
After placing your order with the barista at the checkout or on your app, you'll head to the end of the counter for pick-up. If there was quite a line in front of you at check-out, you'll likely need to wait a little bit for your order to be ready. Even if you're the only person at the counter, there's a good chance there are at least a few cars in the drive-through. The point is: You never know exactly how many drinks are being prepared at once.
As a result, you should assume that other drinks are being prepared ahead of yours or at the same time. This is important because you'll want to give the counter some space as you're waiting for your order. Take a few steps back, perhaps grab a seat while you wait, and try to be as patient as possible before those first few sips arrive. Crowding the end of the bar makes baristas and fellow customers nervous, and there's no need for it. Baristas call out orders by your name or order, so all you need to do is keep your ears open.
Be courteous and kind to baristas
Baristas have a lot on their plate at any given moment. There's a fine balance between connecting with customers, remembering drinks, and working all the tools correctly to achieve the best results. It's more than hitting just a couple of buttons to create your beverages. There's artistry to it as well. Walking in and assuming that your favorite coffee drink is easily made would be a faulty assumption.
In short, your barista deserves your respect, so being polite to them as they work through your order is not only appreciated, but it's just a kind thing to do. On that note, as with every other part of your day-to-day interactions, try to put kindness first. It goes a long way to making sure that your barista feels appreciated and will create a positive environment for all.
I've been around customers who are overly rude or negative to baristas, and it's not only uncomfortable for fellow customers, but it puts a damper on the barista's day. When you leave the cafe, your negativity will no doubt linger for a long time after. By being kind, you can be sure you're not the reason that someone has a bad rest of their shift. Try to make their day instead. A compliment or even a simple thank you means a great deal.
Allow extra time for lengthy drink preps
Some Starbucks drinks simply take longer to make. The first one that jumps to mind is the Iced London Fog Latte. This beverage is a combination of steeped Earl Grey tea, milk, ice, and vanilla syrup. The process for this drink starts with steeping Earl Grey tea in hot water for five minutes. After the tea is done, baristas add milk, ice, and vanilla syrup. Of course, the part that takes the longest is waiting for the Earl Grey to steep. For this drink to be done correctly, the tea needs to be fully steeped before moving on to adding milk or flavoring. The warm version of this beverage isn't quite as time-intensive, but if you're planning to order an Iced London Fog Latte, give your barista a bit of grace and order through the app, allowing them plenty of time to prepare your drinks before you arrive.
Other options, like Frappuccinos and those that use cold foam, need blenders. Not only is the location limited on the number of blenders available at any given moment, but those blender times always take a few extra moments. Don't expect the refreshment to be as easy as pouring some items together, because it's not that simple.
Don't cry wolf upon receiving your drink
Baristas try their best to make your drink as accurately as possible, just the way you've ordered it. When an honest mistake is made, more often than not, the beverage will be remade, and baristas have no trouble doing it. However, one rude drink trick some Starbucks customers are trying is claiming that a drink was made incorrectly when it was actually made according to what you asked.
Some customers have taken it upon themselves to use baristas' tendency to believe a customer's claim that they asked for a drink to be made hot or cold, but were given the opposite. When in reality, all they're looking for is a free drink. Baristas are aware that this is a trick that some customers pull, and some staff have come to expect it from their rudest customers. It's a shame because it makes honest mistakes a little bit more difficult to identify, putting more strain on the relationship between customer and barista. Simply point, don't lie to your barista. If your beverage was honestly made wrong, let them know, but do it as kindly as possible.
Know the names of the sizes
When I was a barista, one of the more frustrating things I experienced with customers was when they batted at the names of the drink sizes. Yes, baristas recognize that a tall, grande, and venti is a different naming convention than small, medium, and large. However, the barista you're talking to had no part in deciding how Starbucks chose the names for its cup sizes.
Complaining to baristas about the names of sizes does nothing other than make you difficult. After all, you walked into the cafe and chose to be there. If you don't want to order from the coffee giant, there are other places you can go to get that caffeinated drink. Instead of ordering your beverage with the wrong size, just use the language that the franchise goes by and be respectful.
Refrain from assuming you're at regular status
Sure, everyone wants to be a regular. The feeling of walking in and a barista knowing exactly what you order, well before you even approach the counter, is a coveted status. However, it's definitely not one you should assume. Nothing makes you look more rude than telling your barista that you want your regular order, and then looking at them oddly when they don't know who you are or what your regular order is. Never assume that anyone in the cafe will know your order unless they directly tell you.
If you are regular, there's a good chance you'll be greeted upon arrival, and a barista will ask if you want your regular. In that case, it's pretty safe to assume that they know what you normally get. Without this recognition, you're making yourself look foolish and making your barista uncomfortable in the process. Not to mention, if other people waiting, you're holding up the whole process for everyone by complaining that they don't know your regular order.