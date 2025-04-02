13 Starbucks Etiquette Rules We Should All Be Following

One of the more endearing parts of a secret menu order is the names attached to the drinks. Often inspired by current events, trends, or pop culture, secret menu drinks frequently bear the name of something that in no way describes what's actually in the drink. That's one of the reasons I recommend that you do not order your secret menu drinks by their name. Instead, know exactly what is in the drink. Generally, secret menu drinks also have a base drink, so it's essential to know this too.

For instance, instead of ordering a Cinderella latte, you'd break that into its parts. You'd say, "Can I please get a venti Pumpkin Spice Latte and substitute half of the pumpkin spice pumps with white chocolate mocha? Thank you!" Expecting the barista to know your secret menu drink by its social media-developed name is like expecting your barista to have your TikTok For You stream memorized. After all, there's no real secret menu that baristas are hiding under the counter.

The drink's secret menu name is created by Starbucks customers, not by the store, and then shared widely online — mostly through social media. Thankfully, ordering via the Starbucks app has become much easier since the app allows for customization in most ways you can think of. Being able to plug these orders into the app is its own reason to know your secret menu order.