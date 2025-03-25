10 Simple Starbucks Hacks To Know When Ordering On The App

The biggest incentive for using the Starbucks app to pay at the register is the fact that you get Starbucks stars out of it. For the uninitiated, Starbucks stars are the brand's version of rewards points — amass enough of them, and you can use them to get free drinks, food, and even merchandise. You get a single Starbucks star for every dollar you spend. For context, the smallest upgrade — a free extra shot or syrup add-on — costs 25 stars.

It might sound like it will take you forever to rack up enough stars to actually use them in-store, and ordinarily, that might be true. However, there's a Starbucks app secret that will net you double the stars you'd typically earn on any purchase. Instead of linking your credit card to your Starbucks app, you should pre-load your app with a certain amount of money before you use it to pay in-store. This will give you two stars for every dollar instead of just one, giving you access to free drinks and merchandise twice as fast as before.

If you're concerned about loading up too much cash all at once, keep in mind that the minimum for pre-loading your app is $10. If you prefer, you can just load your app up with the minimum amount, which will be good for one or two drinks. This will net you the same amount of extra stars in the end, without tying up too much of your money in your Starbucks app.