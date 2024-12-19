Why Reddit Believes The Starbucks For Life Game Is A Sham

If you've been collecting stickers all month for Starbuck's annual Starbucks For Life game, the intrepid rule readers over at Reddit have some bad news. Starbucks For Life is a game for Starbucks Rewards members that involves collecting stickers over the course of a month to win a variety of prizes. There are things as small as bonus Stars all the way up to larger wins like a $1,000 Delta gift card, and of course, the grand prize, which the company defines as one free food item or standard drink a day for the next 30 years. Even if it's not technically for life, that's a pretty amazing score. So, of course Starbucks die-hards are all itching to collect those stickers.

Advertisement

But on a recent Reddit post, users have been discussing revelations from the fine print on the game that show just how unlikely winning really is. User PM_CTD has a long post outlining the actual odds for each prize, and surprise surprise, it looks like Starbucks isn't too keen on giving out a ton of free drinks, with only five grand prizes being available no matter how many people play. The anger of the post, and the "sham" aspect of this, however, is less about how rare winning is than the sticker system itself. Because each big prize needs three stickers to win, users will often collect the first two very quickly, but then find themselves getting repeat stickers and never actually claiming the final one they need, no matter how many Cold Brews, Peppermint Mochas, or Starbucks pastries they down.

Advertisement