Starbucks For Life Has Returned For The 2023 Holiday Season

The holidays are always a special time of year at Starbucks, and for the biggest fans that goes far beyond the seasonal menu to the enticing prospect of winning Starbucks for Life. While Peppermint Mochas and Sugar Cookie Lattes may be the sign of the season for most, one the biggest traditions at the end of the year for Starbucks has been a contest for rewards members that has been going on for the past 10 years. Each holiday season, from the week after Thanksgiving until New Year's, the coffee chain has launched a game where customers can make purchases and then compete to win major prizes, which range from smaller gift cards to the ultimate reward: free Starbucks every day for life. And now the 2023 edition has officially begun.

Starting November 28 and lasting through December 31, anyone with a Starbucks rewards account can sign in at Starbucksforlife.com to register and play. This year's contest is based around a game where you shake a snow globe and collect three matching pieces in a row to win prizes, or win instantly by landing "bonus stars" and gift cards. To compete you must earn "game plays," that you redeem to play each round. Up to two game plays each day can be earned by making a purchase using your rewards account. If you don't want to spend the money you can also earn plays by completing an online survey and sharing your email.