Starbucks' Cherry Red Stanley Cups Are Already Almost Out Of Stock

Starbucks is always a hotbed for branded merchandise, and if you combine that with a limited-edition cup from one of the internet's other favorite companies, Stanley, well you've got a gold rush on your hands. The coffee chain hasn't officially announced its latest collaboration with the iconic tumbler producer, but a new cherry-red Starbucks + Stanley cup made its way into stores on November 2, 2023, alongside Starbucks' holiday 2023 lineup, and, according to Parade, fans are already in a furious race to get their hands on one.

The coveted mug (pictured) is a metallic red version of Stanley's classic 40-ounce double-walled stainless steel "Quencher" style tumbler and is retailing at Starbucks locations for $49.95. Just one day after its release, many stores have completely sold out, and the cup has already appeared on online resellers at much higher prices. Social media sites like TikTok and Reddit have lit up with stories of people searching for the red cups with some commenters on videos claiming that they got up at four or five in the morning just to grab one.

Most locations reportedly only received around four cups each, and many people got to their local Starbucks early, only to find that they were already sold out. A Starbucks representative told Insider that "The Starbucks x Stanley Quencher is a limited supply item, so some stores may have already sold out," but added that it may be restocked at a few locations in the future. Supply hasn't been a problem on eBay or Mercari, however, where you can find quite a few pristine mugs available for resale at prices above $150.