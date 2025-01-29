How To Get The Most Out Of Your Free Starbucks Birthday Drink
While birthdays are often marked by cake, presents, parties, and cards, for many foodies, this special day is all about getting free stuff. From complimentary appetizers to bonus scoops of ice cream and stacks of pancakes, hungry birthday celebrants can find dozens of ways to get their fill of deliciousness on their big day at their favorite restaurants, cafes, and confectionaries. For fans of Starbucks, the famous coffee chain also offers birthday freebies, and knowing how the offer works can help you get the most out of your order.
The first step to getting the perfect birthday order is joining Starbucks' Rewards program at least a week before your birthday, providing your birthdate, and making at least one purchase before your birthday each year, which earns you a Rewards Star. With these basic steps completed, every Starbucks customer will have a Birthday Reward added to their account automatically that's valid on that day only via a barcode scan on the Starbucks app.
Starbucks Birthday Rewards include more than just drinks. According to its Rewards Program Terms of Use, Starbucks allows birthday celebrants "one (1) complimentary handcrafted beverage OR one (1) complimentary food item OR one (1) complimentary ready-to-drink bottled beverage." That means it's possible to order any Starbucks drink you want, no matter the size — so, to get the most out of your free drink, consider going big.
Making the most of a freebie
With a free birthday drink locked and loaded in your app, birthday people can go big by ordering a trenta-sized drink — which clocks in at a whopping 30 ounces. While this size is only available for certain Starbucks cold drinks, including Cold Brews, Iced Coffees, Iced Teas, Iced Tea Lemonades, and Refreshers, it still allows for over a dozen options to choose from. And those who really want to make the most of their birthday treat can also get creative with customizations.
For example, a no-frills trenta Iced Coffee costs just $4.95 (via the Starbucks app), but the same order with cold foam added increases to $6.20. Additional syrups, sauces, sweeteners, and espresso shots can increase the price, too, so birthday Starbucks visitors are literally getting a sweet deal on their special day by ordering a bigger drink just the way they like it. Going big at Starbucks on your birthday also works well for those who want to make their drinks last.
This Starbucks hack advises getting a trenta-sized drink, taking it home, and parceling it out in smaller cups. That way, birthday drinkers can enjoy their treat for more than one day, since a trenta is nearly equal to two grande-sized (16-ounce) drinks, or nearly four short-sized (8-ounce) drinks. For a few birthday drink ideas, peruse our list of 35 popular Starbucks drinks, the 20 absolute best Starbucks iced coffee drinks, or take a look at these 18 great non-coffee Starbucks beverages. And while you're at it, don't forget to scope out these other chain restaurants that offer birthday rewards!