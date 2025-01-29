How To Get The Most Out Of Your Free Starbucks Birthday Drink

While birthdays are often marked by cake, presents, parties, and cards, for many foodies, this special day is all about getting free stuff. From complimentary appetizers to bonus scoops of ice cream and stacks of pancakes, hungry birthday celebrants can find dozens of ways to get their fill of deliciousness on their big day at their favorite restaurants, cafes, and confectionaries. For fans of Starbucks, the famous coffee chain also offers birthday freebies, and knowing how the offer works can help you get the most out of your order.

The first step to getting the perfect birthday order is joining Starbucks' Rewards program at least a week before your birthday, providing your birthdate, and making at least one purchase before your birthday each year, which earns you a Rewards Star. With these basic steps completed, every Starbucks customer will have a Birthday Reward added to their account automatically that's valid on that day only via a barcode scan on the Starbucks app.

Starbucks Birthday Rewards include more than just drinks. According to its Rewards Program Terms of Use, Starbucks allows birthday celebrants "one (1) complimentary handcrafted beverage OR one (1) complimentary food item OR one (1) complimentary ready-to-drink bottled beverage." That means it's possible to order any Starbucks drink you want, no matter the size — so, to get the most out of your free drink, consider going big.

