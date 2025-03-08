Do Starbucks Gift Cards Expire? Here's What Company Policy Says

What do you get a Starbucks lover that has it all? The answer is simple: more Starbucks. If you're debating going the gift card route for a special someone, rest assured they'll be in no rush to redeem it (at least officially speaking). The Starbucks Card Terms & Conditions read as follows: "We do not charge any activation, service, dormancy, or inactivity fees in connection with your Starbucks Card. Your Starbucks Card has no expiration date nor does the value on your Starbucks Card ever expire."

With that level of flexibility, it's no wonder that 2023 saw Starbucks' gift card sales reach a "stunning record." It's possible to send these cards digitally, and there's a beautiful range of designs. Customers can redeem their balance instantly or save it for a rainy day without concern of repercussions. Of course, that's not to say policies don't change. Keep your eyes peeled for further developments and Starbucks statements. Yet, for the foreseeable future, that Starbucks gift card is safe to gather a little dust. It seems the only question is how long recipients can resist redeeming it.