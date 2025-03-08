Do Starbucks Gift Cards Expire? Here's What Company Policy Says
What do you get a Starbucks lover that has it all? The answer is simple: more Starbucks. If you're debating going the gift card route for a special someone, rest assured they'll be in no rush to redeem it (at least officially speaking). The Starbucks Card Terms & Conditions read as follows: "We do not charge any activation, service, dormancy, or inactivity fees in connection with your Starbucks Card. Your Starbucks Card has no expiration date nor does the value on your Starbucks Card ever expire."
With that level of flexibility, it's no wonder that 2023 saw Starbucks' gift card sales reach a "stunning record." It's possible to send these cards digitally, and there's a beautiful range of designs. Customers can redeem their balance instantly or save it for a rainy day without concern of repercussions. Of course, that's not to say policies don't change. Keep your eyes peeled for further developments and Starbucks statements. Yet, for the foreseeable future, that Starbucks gift card is safe to gather a little dust. It seems the only question is how long recipients can resist redeeming it.
How to redeem your Starbucks gift card
With expiration concerns out the window, focus solely on getting the best bang for your buck. It's possible to redeem a Starbucks gift card through the company's app, online, or in-store — creating flexible avenues to access that prepaid balance. Each card has a unique combination of an 8-digit security code and a 16-digit number. If you've received multiple cards for a birthday or holiday, it's actually possible to transfer different values into a single joint balance. Consider shifting dollars around to fund the best deals. Head to the app to transfer money and check balances.
As for the best order to redeem using Starbucks cards, the jury is still out. Assuming you understand the basics (confidently answering questions like "Do Starbucks gift cards work internationally?"), it's relatively subjective. Treat yourself to an all-time favorite or play it strategically, researching the best-value drinks to order at Starbucks. Don't forget to register gift cards to your Starbucks Rewards account, too; this hack enables earnings of two Stars per dollar spent. You read that right: A simple registration earns customers points on gifted Starbucks balances. Why not keep the free drinks coming?