Do Starbucks Gift Cards Work Internationally?

Depending on how often you travel and where you go, finding an international Starbucks can be a lifesaver for the caffeine-deficient. Consumers who have been gifted their weight in Starbucks Cards are in luck because those cards work internationally. According to the Starbucks Card Terms & Conditions, you can use your gift card to buy your drinks and food in a different country. "Transaction total is converted from the currency of that country (the "local currency") to the base currency and deducted from your Starbucks Card balance," the company further explains.

There are a few things you should know about using your gift card internationally. For example, you don't have to worry about any conversion fees or other charges when purchasing coffee or other items in a different country. When you make your purchase, the Starbucks system automatically uses the currency exchange rate on the day of the transaction to calculate the conversion rate. So when you're trying one of those unique international Starbucks drinks, you'll know that you're getting the most up-to-date exchange rate.