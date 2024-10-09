Do Starbucks Gift Cards Work Internationally?
Depending on how often you travel and where you go, finding an international Starbucks can be a lifesaver for the caffeine-deficient. Consumers who have been gifted their weight in Starbucks Cards are in luck because those cards work internationally. According to the Starbucks Card Terms & Conditions, you can use your gift card to buy your drinks and food in a different country. "Transaction total is converted from the currency of that country (the "local currency") to the base currency and deducted from your Starbucks Card balance," the company further explains.
There are a few things you should know about using your gift card internationally. For example, you don't have to worry about any conversion fees or other charges when purchasing coffee or other items in a different country. When you make your purchase, the Starbucks system automatically uses the currency exchange rate on the day of the transaction to calculate the conversion rate. So when you're trying one of those unique international Starbucks drinks, you'll know that you're getting the most up-to-date exchange rate.
International Starbucks card purchase need-to-knows
On the other hand, the Starbucks Terms & Conditions page does note, "Your bank or card provider may charge you a separate fee if you are using a credit or debit card or other accepted payment method to load your Starbucks Card outside of the U.S." The company has no control over any bank or card provider fees, so if you see one pop up on your receipt, you'll want to call your credit or debit card company. Finally, the balance of your gift card will show in the currency of the country you purchased it in, but when you make an international purchase, your receipt will show the remaining balance in the local currency of your transaction.
Visiting a Starbucks abroad is a fun experience, considering many of the stores offer bakery and drink items you're not likely to find in the United States. If you do find yourself in Hong Kong, we recommend trying out the chocolate egg tart. Going to Taiwan? Try the matcha and red bean cream roll cake. Finally, you cannot miss the savory cheese puffs known as Coxinhas in Starbucks Brazil.