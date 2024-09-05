The Traditional Fried Snack You Can Find At Starbucks In Brazil

The next time you're on your regular Starbucks run, it might very well be more fun if you've caught up on some of the bakery items on offer at different international Starbucks locations, or the chain's various beverages around the globe. It's always interesting to think about what we have to choose from compared to Starbucks patrons in, say, Thailand or Switzerland, and some treats might strike our fancy so much they inspire our next vacation. The international Starbucks item currently on our minds is especially unique, as it's a fried, savory delight pretty far removed from what we regularly see in American Starbucks. It's coxinhas.

Coxinhas are popular in Brazil, so it makes sense Starbucks wants to tap into local tastes. Coxinha translates to "little thigh," and the snack resembles chicken drumsticks. It's chicken and cream cheese mixed together, breaded, and deep-fried. You bite into the crispy, crunchy shell and find savory, juicy meat and rich, fatty cheese — it's a simple but dreamy creation.

Coxinhas have been a Brazilian street food since the 1800s, and are available today in restaurants, bakeries, and cafes, including Starbucks. Fans have spotted the fried snack in Brazilian locations – they come in big paper cups, like mini fried chicken buckets, and Reddit users have favorably compared them to chicken pot pies and have also confirmed Starbucks happens to have especially good coxinhas even compared to other spots in Brazil.