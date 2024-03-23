18 International Starbucks Bakery Items You Need To Know About

Starbucks has dominated the coffee market since its 1971 inception and forever changed how we order coffee. While the company was dedicated solely to brewing coffee during its first three decades, it eventually branched out into food offerings during the mid-2000s (though, strangely, one of the only Starbucks stores not serving food is the original Pike Place location). There's no doubt Starbucks is an all-American flagship brand. But have you ever visited one abroad and noticed everything is different?

Okay: not quite everything (an employee is just as likely to spell your name wrong). But the drink selection — and even more noticeably, the bakery options — tend to differ drastically at Starbucks locations outside the U.S. This makes sense, of course. The retailer operates stores in a staggering 80 countries as of March 2024, after all, and has made a conscious effort to adapt to the local culinary culture in each market. This includes a Taiwanese cake with matcha at the forefront and a British cake showcasing the nation's love of biscuits.

Are you ready to embark on a virtual Starbucks tour and explore the various treats served by the chain around the globe? If so, prepare to get inspired (at least until you can enjoy these delicacies in person). Here are 18 international Starbucks bakery items you need to know about.