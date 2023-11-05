A Bit Of Lime Juice Brings Out The Flavor Of Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit is beautiful on its own, but its taste can be greatly improved with a little lime juice. When you slice open its flower-like exterior, the white flesh speckled with black seeds gives off a cookies and cream ice cream vibe. However, this fruit's taste is a far cry from that favorite dessert. Once it's ripe, it has a subtle flavor that is somewhere between a kiwi and pear. It's mildly sweet and offers a pop of tart flavor without being overwhelming, yet it still feels like it is missing something. Enter the lime.

Drizzle or squirt some lime juice directly over your dragon fruit, and you will find a balance of taste that will have you eating this fruit that hails from a cactus a little more frequently. Why lime juice? This citrus is refreshing and enhances the tangy nature of a dragon fruit without clashing or drastically altering its beauty. It doesn't take a lot of lime juice to round out dragon fruit's taste, and once you've figured out how much lime juice is needed to satisfy and satiate your tongue, you can use it in a variety of ways.